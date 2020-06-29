Log in
Verimatrix : Altibox Norway Takes Verimatrix End-to-End Security into the Cloud

06/29/2020 | 11:46am EDT

Flexible and Scalable SaaS Business Model Lowers Altibox’s Cost of Ownership While Ensuring a Seamless User Experience

Verimatrix, (Paris:VMX), the leader in powering the modern connected world with people-centered security, today announced that Altibox Norway, one of the largest regional telecommunication operators throughout Norway and Denmark, is one of the latest European customers to move its security framework into the Verimatrix Secure Cloud.

The move enables Altibox to take advantage of a flexible Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model to host Verimatrix Multi-DRM, as well as hosting its existing Verimatrix Video Content Authority System (VCAS™) for IPTV. With the Verimatrix Secure Cloud, Altibox can more easily optimize its end-to-end content security with greater flexibility, ease of scale and lower costs.

Scheduled to be rolled out this year, the transition greatly simplifies Altibox’s management of its popular service offering relied upon by more than half a million subscribers. The cloud-managed Verimatrix Multi-DRM and VCAS for IPTV solutions also keep Altibox in continuous compliance with studio-required changes in security regimes, including MovieLabs specifications for 4K/UHD content.

“A seamless cloud security infrastructure is crucial for continually enhancing our ability to scale as demand grows,” said Jarle Johnsen, Head of TV technology at Altibox. “Moving to a content security management platform in the cloud with a trusted partner like Verimatrix empowers us to better meet growing needs as well as consistently exceed our customers’ expectations – all while attaining well-defined business objectives.”

“We’re happy that Altibox has reached to the cloud and adopted our SaaS model for Multi-DRM and VCAS,” said Asaf Ashkenazi, COO of Verimatrix.” With more of its security framework now managed within the Verimatrix Secure Cloud, Altibox can powerfully protect their revenue from fraud and gain further peace of mind through significantly enhanced reliability.”

To learn more about Verimatrix Multi-DRM and VCAS solutions and the benefits of the Verimatrix Secure Cloud, click here.

About Altibox
Altibox is a unified brand name for Broadband, IPTV and VoIP services distributed in Norway and Denmark with over 35 local Norwegian and 6 Danish FTTH networks. Altibox was set up by Southwestern Norwegian multi-utility firm Lyse Energi in 2002 under the name Lyse Tele. Lyse Tele is made up of the wholly-owned digital TV & broadband provider Altibox AS, and Lyse’s ownership stake in several fibre providers in Norway and Denmark. The national backbone network of Altibox covers all of Norway, from Agder in the south to Finmark in the north. Lyse Tele has 330,000 fibre customers, distributed across Norway. In addition, Altibox provides services to other network operators/owners. In total, more than 600,000 consumers and businesses get their internet and TV entertainment from Altibox. For more information visit www.altibox.no.

About Verimatrix
Verimatrix (Euronext Paris: VMX) helps power the modern connected world with security made for people. We protect digital content, applications, and devices with intuitive, people-centered and frictionless security. Leading brands turn to Verimatrix to secure everything from premium movies and live streaming sports, to sensitive financial and healthcare data, to mission-critical mobile applications. We enable the trusted connections our customers depend on to deliver compelling content and experiences to millions of consumers around the world. Verimatrix helps partners get to market faster, scale easily, protect valuable revenue streams, and win new business. To learn more, visit www.verimatrix.com.


© Business Wire 2020
