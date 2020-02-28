Log in
Verimatrix : Code Protection Receives Gold Cybersecurity Excellence Award

02/28/2020 | 02:07pm EST

Recognition Highlights Company’s Position as a Leading Innovator in Protecting Critical Automotive Systems

Regulatory News:

Verimatrix (Paris:VMX), (Euronext Paris: VMX), formerly known as Inside Secure, a global provider of innovative, customer-friendly cybersecurity solutions that protect content, devices, software and applications, today announced Verimatrix Code Protection won Gold at the 2020 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards in the Automotive Security (IoT) category.

The win marks the company’s fourth application security win in the prestigious award program, having received three awards last year for its innovative Code Protection tools that are designed to create multiple layers of security that provide maximum protection from threats such as reverse engineering. Verimatrix Code Protection is one of five solutions that make up the company’s powerful Software Shielding suite, which also includes WhiteBox, ProtectMyApp, Mobile Payment and IoT Protection.

“What makes Verimatrix unique is our ability to combine powerful, multi-layered software shielding methods for complex systems, such as connected vehicles and autonomous cars,” said Asaf Ashkenazi, chief operating officer at Verimatrix. “Our approach gives embedded software developers confidence that their underlying code is protected from multiple types of attacks with the highest levels of security. This latest Gold award underscores our dedication to providing professional-grade code protection technology, while still offering a friction-free end user experience.”

​The automotive market continues to significantly expand the threat surface of software applications and digital content. The Verimatrix Software Shielding suite feature self-defending solutions, regardless of device state. Its automated and intelligent code analysis – static and dynamic – reduces the risk of human error and optimizes security and performance for the most demanding markets.

To learn more about how Verimatrix Code Protection provides powerful software shielding across mobile and IoT platforms, visit www.verimatrix.com/code-protection. For more information on the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards program, visit www.cybersecurity-excellence-awards.com.

About Verimatrix
Verimatrix (Euronext Paris: VMX), formerly known as Inside Secure, is a global provider of innovative, customer-friendly cybersecurity solutions that protect content, devices, software and applications across multiple markets. Many of the world’s largest service providers and leading innovators trust Verimatrix to protect systems that people depend on every day. With more than 20 years of experience and the top minds in the industry, the company is uniquely positioned to understand and proactively anticipate security and business challenges for customers. Verimatrix partners to provide innovative, customer-friendly solutions that are cost-effective, easy to deploy and supported with responsive customer service teams based worldwide. To learn more, visit www.verimatrix.com.


© Business Wire 2020
