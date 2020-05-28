Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Verimatrix    VMX   FR0010291245

VERIMATRIX

(VMX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Verimatrix : Omdia Ranks Verimatrix #1 for Market Momentum in Video Content Security Scorecard

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/28/2020 | 01:31am EDT

Verimatrix’s Rapid Growth and Diverse Security Portfolio Set It Apart from Industry Peers

Verimatrix, (Euronext Paris: VMX), the leader in powering the modern connected world with people-centered security, today announced it has ranked at the top of Omdia’s Video Content Security Scorecard: 2020 Edition. Verimatrix received the highest score in the Market Momentum category. The company was also given a high score for overall Market Presence, deeming it as a leader in the video content security space.

Omdia’s Video Content Security Scorecard praised Verimatrix as “the content security segment’s unambiguous Momentum leader” and a video security company that “encourages the security segment’s co-Leaders to follow suit." The report recognized the company for tapping into segments largely overlooked by industry peers: application and code protection, TV Everywhere authentication, HDCP/DTCP software stacks and B2B digital rights management.

Omdia’s Scorecard identified several Verimatrix strengths; Focus, aggressivity, nimbleness, release cadence, desire to innovate, responsiveness to market change challenges and increasing its composite security revenues/market share year over year.

“The content security segment is undergoing something of a phase transition,” said Merrick Kingston, Associate Director, Research & Analysis, Digital Media & Video Technology for Omdia. “Value is shifting away from passive encryption, and toward a new class of anti-piracy services. We believe that Verimatrix is uniquely positioned to negotiate this transition. The firm has diversified its sources of content security revenue with unrivalled rapidity, has assembled a superlative portfolio of cloud-based multi-DRM, watermarking, application shielding, tamper detection, and passwordless authentication services, and is positioned strongly to secure not only B2C networks, but to secure, too, a multitude of vulnerabilities that present across the B2B portion of the digital media value chain.”

“For nearly two decades Verimatrix has established itself as a leader in the conditional access and digital rights management space, but what continues to set us apart is our drive for innovation,” said Asaf Ashkenazi, COO at Verimatrix. “We’re honored to receive this recognition from Omdia.”

About Omdia
Omdia is a global technology research powerhouse, established following the merger of the research division of Informa Tech and the acquired IHS Markit technology research portfolio, Ovum, Tractica and Heavy Reading. The Omdia Video Content Security Scorecard: 2020 Edition serves to provide a clear understanding of the market’s top content security vendors, their positioning, their strategies, and their strengths. Click here to access the full report.

About Verimatrix
Verimatrix (Euronext Paris: VMX) helps power the modern connected world with security made for people. We protect digital content, applications, and devices with intuitive, people-centered and frictionless security. Leading brands turn to Verimatrix to secure everything from premium movies and live streaming sports, to sensitive financial and healthcare data, to mission-critical mobile applications. We enable the trusted connections our customers depend on to deliver compelling content and experiences to millions of consumers around the world. Verimatrix helps partners to get to market faster, scale easily, protect valuable revenue streams, and win new business. To learn more, visit www.verimatrix.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on VERIMATRIX
01:31aVERIMATRIX : Omdia Ranks Verimatrix #1 for Market Momentum in Video Content Secu..
BU
05/26VERIMATRIX : Wins TV Technology's Best of Show for VCAS 5 for DVB
BU
05/18VERIMATRIX : General Meeting of June 3, 2020 to be Held in Closed Session Shareh..
PU
05/18VERIMATRIX : General Meeting of June 3, 2020 to be Held in Closed Session
BU
05/13VERIMATRIX : One Equity Partners Increases Stake in Verimatrix
BU
05/12VERIMATRIX : Code Protection Leaders Join Forces to Arm App Developers with Cutt..
PU
05/11VERIMATRIX : Filing of 2019 Universal Registration Document
BU
04/21VERIMATRIX : Announces Q1 2020 Revenue
BU
04/21VERIMATRIX : 1st quarter earnings
CO
04/20VERIMATRIX : Re-engineers its VCAS for DVB Broadcast Security Solution with Powe..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 108 M
EBIT 2020 22,7 M
Net income 2020 11,6 M
Finance 2020 15,7 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 15,9x
P/E ratio 2021 10,6x
EV / Sales2020 1,61x
EV / Sales2021 1,32x
Capitalization 189 M
Chart VERIMATRIX
Duration : Period :
Verimatrix Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VERIMATRIX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 3,64 $
Last Close Price 2,23 $
Spread / Highest target 95,3%
Spread / Average Target 63,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 31,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Amedeo d'Angelo Chairman-Supervisory Board, President & CEO
Steve Oetegenn Chief Operating Officer
Richard Vacher Detournière Chief Financial Officer & General Manager
Jean Schmitt Member-Supervisory Board
Muriel Barneoud Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VERIMATRIX2.02%188
MICROSOFT CORPORATION15.14%1 376 925
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.138.05%46 241
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC45.68%42 719
SEA LIMITED96.20%38 759
SPLUNK INC.21.27%28 774
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group