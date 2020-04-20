Verimatrix : Re-engineers its VCAS for DVB Broadcast Security Solution with Powerful Enhancements for Video Operators

VCAS 5 for DVB Modernizes One-way Networks to be more Cost-effective, Easier-to-implement with an Improved End-user Experience

Verimatrix, (Paris:VMX), formerly known as Inside Secure, a global provider of innovative, customer-friendly cybersecurity solutions that protect content, devices, software and applications, today announced its newly re-engineered broadcast security solution, VCAS™ 5 for DVB, aimed at one-way network operators looking for an advanced security solution that simplifies the migration to hybrid and two-way services.

VCAS 5 for DVB is the first product release within the Verimatrix Video Content Authority System (VCAS) family as part of the company’s new Gen5 cloud-ready platform. VCAS 5 for DVB was tailor-made to satisfy customer demand for speed, adaptability, scalability and cost-savings. By offering a fully connected, or always-on experience with VCAS 5 for DVB, operators can also provide subscribers with a positive user experience by preventing unforeseen black screen scenarios with their set top boxes.

“Now that cardless security has become the standard for broadcast networks, we have invested in this completely new security solution that sets a higher standard for scaling capabilities – even for the largest networks”, said Martin Bergenwall, Sr. VP of Product Management, Verimatrix. “VCAS 5 for DVB goes further by addressing limitations in broadcast solutions deployed today with a fully connected experience that eliminates operators’ concerns about bandwidth utilization. Plus, operators gain peace of mind that we’re able to fluctuate their network capabilities with ease based on our deep expertise and proven processes of migrating one-way network operators to hybrid platforms.”

Beyond offering the highest levels of broadcast security available on the market today, Verimatrix incorporated the following capabilities into the next-generation product:

No black screens – Instant set-top box key and entitlement provisioning plus recovery ensures that subscribers have a connected always-on experience. This is especially important with new set-top set up or after a period of inactivity from the set-top.

Optimized bandwidth utilization – Highly efficient key distribution speeds boot-up times, and has been integrated into a single head-end for multiple network types, reducing operational overhead.

Comprehensive chipset integration – Full integration with the industry’s most comprehensive list of leading system-on-chip (SoC) vendors minimizes the attack surface, offers flexible chipset selection, reduces integration costs, and enables two-way network functionality.

Cloud-ready design for reliable and cost-efficient operations

To learn more about VCAS 5 for DVB or request a demo, visit www.verimatrix.com/DVB5. Join the Verimatrix Virtual Summit to get an update all the company and products news originally planned for NAB 2020.

About Verimatrix

Verimatrix (Euronext Paris: VMX), formerly known as Inside Secure, is a global provider of innovative, customer-friendly cybersecurity solutions that protect content, devices, software and applications across multiple markets. Many of the world’s largest service providers and leading innovators trust Verimatrix to protect systems that people depend on every day. With more than 20 years of experience and the top minds in the industry, the company is uniquely positioned to understand and proactively anticipate security and business challenges for customers. Verimatrix partners to provide innovative, customer-friendly solutions that are cost-effective, easy to deploy and supported with responsive customer service teams based worldwide. To learn more, visit www.verimatrix.com.

