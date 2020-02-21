Log in
Verimatrix : and Qt Company Join Forces at Embedded World 2020 to Showcase IoT Shielding

02/21/2020 | 11:36am EST

With Cyber Threats on the Rise, Tools Like Verimatrix’s Software Shielding Suite are More Critical to Internet of Things Developers Than Ever Before

Verimatrix, (Paris:VMX), formerly known as Inside Secure, a global provider of innovative, customer-friendly cybersecurity solutions that protect video content, endpoint devices, software and applications, today announced its 2nd annual collaboration at Embedded World with The Qt Company (Nasdaq Helsinki: QTCOM), a global software company with the leading independent technology behind millions of devices and applications. Verimatrix will showcase a pre-integrated solution of the Verimatrix Code Protection product with the Qt Software Framework at the Qt Ecosystem stand at Embedded World 2020 in Nuremberg, Germany.

Qt is the platform of choice for in-vehicle systems, medical devices, industrial automation devices, and other business critical application manufacturers. Verimatrix Software Shielding suite consists of Code Protection, Whitebox and ProtectMyApp tools; with Code Protection and Whitebox now integrated within the Qt software development framework – the industry’s first-ever such integration – to powerfully protect IoT and embedded devices – and their associated sensitive data.

“We’re excited to partner with the Qt Company again this year at Embedded World 2020,” said Asaf Ashkenazi, COO at Verimatrix. “Verimatrix’s Software Shielding suite is the perfect security complement to the Qt development framework for constructing business-critical applications for wearables, mobile devices, internet of things and in-vehicle entertainment systems. Our products truly work better together – and we’re happy to give developers a sneak peek into what friendly security looks like at Embedded World 2020.”

Visit Verimatrix and the Qt Company at Feb. 25-27 in the Embedded World Hall 4, Qt booth #258, to see a real-time demonstration of software shielding and how it can secure connected IoT and embedded devices from hackers. To learn more, visit www.verimatrix.com/solutions/code-protection.

About Qt Company
Qt Group (Nasdaq Helsinki: QTCOM) is a global software company with a strong presence in more than 70 industries and is the leading independent technology behind millions of devices and applications. Qt is used by major global companies and developers worldwide, and the technology enables its customers to deliver exceptional user experiences and advance their digital transformation initiatives. Qt achieves this through its cross-platform software framework for the development of apps and devices, under both commercial and open source licenses.

About Verimatrix
Verimatrix (Euronext Paris: VMX), formerly known as Inside Secure, is a trusted business partner providing software security and business intelligence solutions that protect content, applications, and devices across multiple markets. Many of the world’s largest service providers and leading innovators trust Verimatrix to protect systems that people depend on every day. With more than 20 years of experience and the top minds in the industry, the company is uniquely positioned to understand and proactively anticipate security and business challenges for customers. Verimatrix partners provide innovative, customer-friendly solutions that are cost-effective, easy to deploy and supported with responsive customer service teams based worldwide. To learn more, visit www.verimatrix.com.


© Business Wire 2020
