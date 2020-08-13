Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Verimatrix    VMX   FR0010291245

VERIMATRIX

(VMX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Verimatrix : to Sponsor Virtual SportsPro Media INSIDER Series Featuring Broadcasting Experts From the NFL, Octagon, Astro, The FA, European Tour & More

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/13/2020 | 11:36am EDT

Verimatrix Chief Revenue Officer to Speak on the “Death” of Sports, the Rise of eSports, and the Growing Need for Securing Live Competition

Regulatory News:

Verimatrix (Paris:VMX) (Euronext Paris: VMX), the leader in powering the modern connected world with people-centered security, today announced that Chief Revenue Officer Lu Bolden will join a lineup of sports broadcasting experts to speak on the future of the industry with today’s new need to protect ever-growing amounts of streamed sports and esports.

Registration is free. Visit www.insider.sportspromedia.com.

With an eye on highlighting the largely unchartered challenges that come with new methods of reaching all types of sports fans, the SportsPro Media INSIDER Series serves as a valuable venue for those seeking to protect revenues when fans are at home instead of stadiums.

Traditional sports have found themselves facing the same new business model decisions that esports has organically addressed over the last several years. That makes for a big shift – where new revenue streams are created at warp speed with various streaming and broadcast options for countless types of sports. That translates into a similar shift for cybercriminals and those looking to circumvent anti-piracy measures. After all, they will always follow the money. And there’s plenty of that at stake.

The event includes speakers from top sporting and esports organizations, offering the following sampling of sessions:

The New Value of Sports Nights After COVID-19

  • Dan Cohen, Senior Vice President at Octagon
  • Phil Lines, Consultant

Share of Wallet: Developing Integrated OTT Commercial Strategies

  • Rufus Hack, Chief Operating Officer, European Tour
  • Charlotte Offord, Senior Marketing Director, National Football League

The Death of Sports (Hardly)

  • Lu Bolden, Chief Revenue Officer, Verimatrix
  • CK Lee, Vice President and Chief of Sports, Astro

Other session topics include broadcast technology for the new viewing experience as well as the role of AI and remote production in sports broadcasting.

“Providing a unique and convenient opportunity to hear from some of the most forward-thinking minds in sports broadcasting, this two-day virtual series is a true must-see for those wondering what’s ahead,” Bolden said. “We welcome professionals across the tech, sports, esports, media and entertainment spectrum to listen in and take part in its insightful Q&A opportunities.”

About Verimatrix
Verimatrix (Euronext Paris: VMX) helps power the modern connected world with security made for people. We protect digital content, applications, and devices with intuitive, people-centered and frictionless security. Leading brands turn to Verimatrix to secure everything from premium movies and live streaming sports, to sensitive financial and healthcare data, to mission-critical mobile applications. We enable the trusted connections our customers depend on to deliver compelling content and experiences to millions of consumers around the world. Verimatrix helps partners get to market faster, scale easily, protect valuable revenue streams, and win new business. To learn more, visit www.verimatrix.com.

About SportsPro Media
SportsPro is the world’s leading international media company for the sports industry in print, digital and events. Founded in March 2008, SportsPro magazine is targeted specifically at the decision-makers, rights holders and senior executives who determine the future development of the world's major sporting competitions, events, properties and partnerships. The company hosts a series of popular events, including the SportsPro Media INSIDER Series, OTT Summit and SportsPro Live. To learn more, visit http://www.sportspromedia.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about VERIMATRIX
11:36aVERIMATRIX : to Sponsor Virtual SportsPro Media INSIDER Series Featuring Broadca..
BU
08/07VERIMATRIX : Filing of First-Half 2020 Financial Report
BU
08/05VERIMATRIX : Debuts Industry's First Elastic Anti-Tamper Technology to Protect B..
BU
07/29VERIMATRIX : Announces Resilient First-Half 2020 Results
BU
07/28VERIMATRIX : Releases WhiteBox Technology Upgrade for Enterprise Security Integr..
BU
07/27VERIMATRIX : Extends Global Footprint to Cyprus With Cyta Deployment
BU
07/15VERIMATRIX : Announces Timing for First-half 2020 Earnings Release and Conferenc..
BU
06/30VERIMATRIX : CORRECTING and REPLACING Verimatrix Virtual Summit to Offer the Ind..
BU
06/29VERIMATRIX : Altibox Norway Takes Verimatrix End-to-End Security into the Cloud
BU
06/03VERIMATRIX : COO Joins Forbes Technology Council
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 103 M - -
Net income 2020 9,95 M - -
Net Debt 2020 5,45 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 19,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 249 M 249 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,47x
EV / Sales 2021 2,17x
Nbr of Employees 278
Free-Float 63,5%
Chart VERIMATRIX
Duration : Period :
Verimatrix Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VERIMATRIX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 4,23 $
Last Close Price 2,94 $
Spread / Highest target 80,3%
Spread / Average Target 43,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,40%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Amedeo d'Angelo Chairman-Supervisory Board, President & CEO
Steve Oetegenn Chief Operating Officer
Richard Vacher Detournière Chief Financial Officer & General Manager
Jean Schmitt Member-Supervisory Board
Muriel Barneoud Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VERIMATRIX25.76%249
MICROSOFT CORPORATION32.65%1 583 834
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.247.91%66 779
SEA LIMITED215.56%60 030
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC33.84%39 757
SPLUNK INC.27.13%30 249
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group