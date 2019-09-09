Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNT) on Behalf of Verint Stockholders and Encourages Verint Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNT) on behalf of Verint stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Verint has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On May 23, 2019, Spruce Point Capital Management released a report titled "A Short Call Report." The report accuses Verint of "making up for slow growth with aggressive M&A and dubious accounting," and highlighted a "disregard for shareholders concerns." Spruce Point also expressed concern over Verint's "atrocious governance," especially in regard to its proxy fight with Neuberger Berman, which has raised "significant red flags."

On this news, Verint's share price fell by more than 7%, closing at $55.49 per share on May 23, 2019.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Verint shares and suffered a loss, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

