Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Continues Investigation on Behalf of Verint Systems Inc. Investors (VRNT)

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces the continuation of its
investigation on behalf of Verint Systems Inc. (“Verint” or the
“Company”) (NASDAQ: VRNT)
investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations
of federal securities laws.
If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any
questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with
respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, at
310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com,
or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.
On May 23, 2019, Spruce Point Capital Management released a report
alleging that the Company compensated for slow growth with “aggressive
M&A and dubious accounting” and that the Company’s proxy fight with
Neuberger Berman raised “significant red flags” about its corporate
governance.
On this news, the Company’s share price fell $5.68, nearly 10%, to close
at $55.49 per share on May 23, 2019, thereby injuring investors.
This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some
jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190524005462/en/