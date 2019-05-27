Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Verint Systems Inc.    VRNT

VERINT SYSTEMS INC.

(VRNT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Verint Systems, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/27/2019 | 10:51am EDT

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Verint Systems, Inc. (“Verint” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: VRNT) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Spruce Point Capital Management released a report on May 23, 2019, alleging that Verint used “aggressive M&A and dubious accounting” to compensate for slow growth. The report also stated that the Company’s proxy fight with Neuberger Berman raised “significant red flags” about its corporate governance. Based on this report, shares of Verint fell by 10% the same day.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Rina Restaino, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VERINT SYSTEMS INC.
10:51aINVESTIGATION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claim..
BU
03:49aVERINT : India Beats Singapore at Adoption of Technology at the Workplace
AQ
05/24GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Continues Investigation on Behalf of Verint System..
BU
05/24Kirby McInerney LLP Announces Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Ver..
BU
05/24Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation on Behalf of Verint Sy..
BU
05/24VERINT Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceedin..
PR
05/24INVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims A..
BU
05/23VERINT : Former California Deputy Attorney General and Special Counsel with John..
PR
05/23VERINT : Hagens Berman Alerts Verint Systems (VRNT) Investors to Investigation o..
PR
05/23GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Verint System..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2020 1 371 M
EBIT 2020 247 M
Net income 2020 106 M
Debt 2020 109 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 34,90
P/E ratio 2021 26,60
EV / Sales 2020 2,76x
EV / Sales 2021 2,36x
Capitalization 3 671 M
Chart VERINT SYSTEMS INC.
Duration : Period :
Verint Systems Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VERINT SYSTEMS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 68,0 $
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel Bodner Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Douglas Edward Robinson Chief Financial Officer
Howard Safir Independent Director
Earl C. Shanks Independent Director
John Richard Egan Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VERINT SYSTEMS INC.32.81%3 671
ACCENTURE26.81%119 887
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION16.37%117 285
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES8.19%110 801
VMWARE, INC.44.38%81 229
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING23.44%70 442
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About