Kirby McInerney LLP Announces Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Verint Systems Inc.

The law firm of Kirby
McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Verint
Systems Inc. (“Verint” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VRNT).
This investigation concerns whether Verint has violated federal
securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.
On May 23, 2019, Spruce Point Capital Management released a report
accusing Verint of “making up for slow growth with aggressive M&A and
dubious accounting.” The report highlighted Verint’s “disregard for
shareholders concerns” and expressed concern over the Company’s
“atrocious governance,” especially in regard to its proxy fight with
Neuberger Berman, which has raised “significant red flags.”
On this news, the Verint’s share price fell $5.68 per share,
approximately 9.3%, to close at $55.49 on May 23, 2019.
If you acquired Verint securities, have information, or would like to
learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas
W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com,
or by filling out this
contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to
these matters without any cost to you.
Kirby
McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating
in securities, antitrust, and whistleblower litigation. The firm’s
efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted
in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about
the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website: www.kmllp.com.
