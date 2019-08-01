Kirby McInerney LLP Continues Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Verint Systems Inc.

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Verint Systems Inc. (“Verint” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VRNT). This investigation concerns whether Verint has violated federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On May 23, 2019, Spruce Point Capital Management released a report accusing Verint of “making up for slow growth with aggressive M&A and dubious accounting.” The report highlighted Verint’s “disregard for shareholders concerns” and expressed concern over the Company’s “atrocious governance,” especially in regard to its proxy fight with Neuberger Berman, which has raised “significant red flags.”

On this news, the Verint’s share price fell $5.68 per share, approximately 9.3%, to close at $55.49 on May 23, 2019.

If you acquired Verint securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

