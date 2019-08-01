Log in
Kirby McInerney LLP Continues Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Verint Systems Inc.

08/01/2019 | 08:01pm EDT

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Verint Systems Inc. (“Verint” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VRNT). This investigation concerns whether Verint has violated federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On May 23, 2019, Spruce Point Capital Management released a report accusing Verint of “making up for slow growth with aggressive M&A and dubious accounting.” The report highlighted Verint’s “disregard for shareholders concerns” and expressed concern over the Company’s “atrocious governance,” especially in regard to its proxy fight with Neuberger Berman, which has raised “significant red flags.”

On this news, the Verint’s share price fell $5.68 per share, approximately 9.3%, to close at $55.49 on May 23, 2019.

If you acquired Verint securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, and whistleblower litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website: www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 373 M
EBIT 2020 306 M
Net income 2020 94,6 M
Debt 2020 107 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 39,2x
P/E ratio 2021 27,0x
EV / Sales2020 2,80x
EV / Sales2021 2,38x
Capitalization 3 734 M
Chart VERINT SYSTEMS INC.
Duration : Period :
Verint Systems Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VERINT SYSTEMS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 68,86  $
Last Close Price 56,77  $
Spread / Highest target 37,4%
Spread / Average Target 21,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,40%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel Bodner Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Douglas Edward Robinson Chief Financial Officer
Howard Safir Independent Director
Earl C. Shanks Independent Director
John Richard Egan Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VERINT SYSTEMS INC.36.78%3 806
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION31.76%131 322
ACCENTURE36.57%122 701
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES15.11%120 235
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING27.00%72 303
VMWARE, INC.27.24%71 403
