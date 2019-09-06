Log in
Kirby McInerney LLP Continues Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Verint Systems Inc.

09/06/2019 | 08:01pm EDT

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Verint Systems Inc. (“Verint” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:VRNT). This investigation concerns whether Verint has violated federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On May 23, 2019, Spruce Point Capital Management released a report accusing Verint of “making up for slow growth with aggressive M&A and dubious accounting.” The report highlighted Verint’s “disregard for shareholders concerns” and expressed concern over the Company’s “atrocious governance,” especially in regard to its proxy fight with Neuberger Berman, which has raised “significant red flags.”

On this news, the price of Verint shares fell $5.68, approximately 9.3%, to close at $55.49 on May 23, 2019.

If you acquired Verint securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, and whistleblower litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website: www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
