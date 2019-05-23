Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Verint Systems Inc. Investors (VRNT)

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of
Verint Systems Inc. (“Verint” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VRNT)
investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations
of federal securities laws.
On May 23, 2019, Spruce Point Capital Management released a report
alleging that the Company compensated for slow growth with “aggressive
M&A and dubious accounting” and that the Company’s proxy fight with
Neuberger Berman raised “significant red flags” about its corporate
governance.
On this news, the Company’s share price fell $5.68, nearly 10%, to close
at $55.49 per share on May 23, 2019, thereby injuring investors.
If you purchased Verint securities, have information or would like to
learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this
announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters,
