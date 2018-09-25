Verint : Announces Customer Engagement Collaboration with Microsoft

Verint Enters Microsoft One Commercial Partner Program; Company to Showcase Recording Solution for Microsoft Skype for Business and Microsoft Teams at Microsoft Ignite

MICROSOFT IGNITE — Verint® Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company™, today announced that it is entering Microsoft’s One Commercial Partner (OCP) program with co-sell ready status for its entire customer engagement portfolio. This aligns Microsoft’s large, global salesforce behind partners such as Verint to drive top-notch solutions for customers.

A global leader in cloud and on-premises customer engagement solutions—with a focus on workforce engagement, voice of the customer, intelligent self-service, fraud and compliance—Verint now joins an elite group of global independent software vendors partnering with Microsoft for collaborative joint sales, support and go-to-market initiatives. Verint will work directly with Microsoft’s global salesforce to accelerate the adoption of customer engagement software.

Verint solutions help customers who are trying to simplify, modernize and automate customer engagement, while establishing best-in-class operational initiatives that reduce cost, complexity and resource requirements. Verint’s proven success with implementing customer engagement solutions natively in the cloud has accelerated the company’s co-sell ready relationship with Microsoft.

A Modern Recording Solution for Microsoft Skype for Business and Microsoft Teams

Given the need to comply with the Dodd-Frank Act in the United States (US) and MiFID II in the European Union (EU)—among other regulatory mandates—innovative and integrated compliance capabilities are critical in financial services call centers to support ongoing, proactive communication monitoring. Verint’s Skype for Business Recording solution was one of the first recording systems to receive the highest level of Skype for Business interoperability certification provided by Microsoft in 2016, and now offers recording support for Microsoft Teams—readily available to customers through public protocols.

New compliance complexities are prompting a surge of investment in solutions in the sector. In a recent compliance risk study for financial services conducted by Accenture Consulting, 89 percent of respondents anticipated an increase in compliance investment over the next two years.1

Deployed at over 1,500 customer sites across more than 60 countries, Verint helps businesses ensure their Skype for Business (formerly Microsoft Lync) communications are recorded and securely stored to meet recordkeeping, monitoring and reporting requirements. The enterprise-grade, easily scalable recording system is available in the cloud or on-premises and allows for recording of voice, as well as instant messaging, video, desktop screen, application/screen share and content share (such as file transfers) across all regulated users.

“With Verint, financial services customers are able to capture all Skype for Business communications, record PSTN call scenarios via Teams, avoid compliance failures before they occur, and accelerate and improve compliance investigations,” said Verint’s John Bourne, senior vice president, global channels and alliances. “We’re delighted to bring these benefits to Microsoft customers to help manage risk and meet regulatory demands in today’s multi-channel/multi-modal communications era.”

To learn more about Verint’s collaboration and certification with Microsoft, visit us at this week’s Microsoft Ignite conference in Orlando, FL, September 24-28, 2018 at booth #111.

About Verint Systems Inc.

Verint® (Nasdaq: VRNT) is a global leader in Actionable Intelligence® solutions with a focus on customer engagement optimization, security intelligence, and fraud, risk and compliance. Today, over 10,000 organizations in more than 180 countries—including over 85 percent of the Fortune 100—count on intelligence from Verint solutions to make more informed, effective and timely decisions. Learn more about how we’re creating A Smarter World with Actionable Intelligence® at www.verint.com.

1 Accenture Consulting, “Compliance: Dare to be Different, 2017 Compliance Risk Study”

This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” including statements regarding expectations, predictions, views, opportunities, plans, strategies, beliefs, and statements of similar effect relating to Verint Systems Inc. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and they are based on management's expectations that involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. For a detailed discussion of these risk factors, see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2018, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended July 31, 2018, and other filings we make with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Verint assumes no obligation to update or revise them or to provide reasons why actual results may differ.

VERINT, ACTIONABLE INTELLIGENCE, THE CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT COMPANY, NEXT IT, OPINIONLAB, TERROGENCE, SENSECY, CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT SOLUTIONS, CYBER INTELLIGENCE SOLUTIONS, EDGEVR, RELIANT, VANTAGE, STAR-GATE, SUNTECH, and VIGIA are trademarks or registered trademarks of Verint Systems Inc. or its subsidiaries. Other trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180925005231/en/