Verint : Announces Customer Engagement Collaboration with Microsoft

MICROSOFT IGNITE — Verint®
Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company™,
today announced that it is entering Microsoft’s
One Commercial Partner (OCP) program with co-sell ready status for its
entire customer engagement portfolio. This aligns Microsoft’s large,
global salesforce behind partners such as Verint to drive top-notch
solutions for customers.
A global leader in cloud and on-premises customer engagement
solutions—with a focus on workforce engagement, voice of the customer,
intelligent self-service, fraud and compliance—Verint now joins an elite
group of global independent software vendors partnering with Microsoft
for collaborative joint sales, support and go-to-market initiatives.
Verint will work directly with Microsoft’s global salesforce to
accelerate the adoption of customer engagement software.
Verint solutions help customers who are trying to simplify, modernize
and automate customer engagement, while establishing best-in-class
operational initiatives that reduce cost, complexity and resource
requirements. Verint’s proven success with implementing customer
engagement solutions natively in the cloud has accelerated the company’s
co-sell ready relationship with Microsoft.
A Modern Recording Solution for Microsoft Skype for Business and
Microsoft Teams
Given the need to comply with the Dodd-Frank Act in the United States
(US) and MiFID II in the European Union (EU)—among other regulatory
mandates—innovative and integrated compliance capabilities are critical
in financial services call centers to support ongoing, proactive
communication monitoring. Verint’s Skype for Business Recording solution
was one of the first recording systems to receive the highest level of
Skype for Business interoperability certification provided by Microsoft
in 2016, and now offers recording support for Microsoft Teams—readily
available to customers through public protocols.
New compliance complexities are prompting a surge of investment in
solutions in the sector. In a recent compliance
risk study for financial services conducted by Accenture Consulting,
89 percent of respondents anticipated an increase in compliance
investment over the next two years.1
Deployed at over 1,500 customer sites across more than 60 countries,
Verint helps businesses ensure their Skype for Business (formerly
Microsoft Lync) communications are recorded and securely stored to meet
recordkeeping, monitoring and reporting requirements. The
enterprise-grade, easily scalable recording system is available in the
cloud or on-premises and allows for recording of voice, as well as
instant messaging, video, desktop screen, application/screen share and
content share (such as file transfers) across all regulated users.
“With Verint, financial services customers are able to capture all Skype
for Business communications, record PSTN call scenarios via Teams, avoid
compliance failures before they occur, and accelerate and improve
compliance investigations,” said Verint’s John Bourne, senior vice
president, global channels and alliances. “We’re delighted to bring
these benefits to Microsoft customers to help manage risk and meet
regulatory demands in today’s multi-channel/multi-modal communications
era.”
To learn more about Verint’s collaboration and certification with
Microsoft, visit us at this week’s Microsoft
Ignite conference in Orlando, FL, September 24-28, 2018 at booth
#111.
About Verint Systems Inc.
Verint® (Nasdaq: VRNT) is a global leader in Actionable
Intelligence® solutions with a focus on customer engagement
optimization, security intelligence, and fraud, risk and compliance.
Today, over 10,000 organizations in more than 180 countries—including
over 85 percent of the Fortune 100—count on intelligence from Verint
solutions to make more informed, effective and timely decisions. Learn
more about how we’re creating A Smarter World with Actionable
Intelligence® at www.verint.com.
1 Accenture Consulting, “Compliance: Dare to be Different,
2017 Compliance Risk Study”
