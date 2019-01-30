Log in
Verint : Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference

01/30/2019 | 08:31am EST

Verint® Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNT) today announced its participation in the Goldman Sachs Technology & Internet Conference taking place February 12-14, 2019 at The Palace Hotel in San Francisco, California.

During this event, senior executives from leading companies in the technology industry will present in an interactive, fireside chat format. Attendees are invited to join the session featuring Alan Roden, Verint’s senior vice president of corporate development, on Tuesday, February 12 at 3:20 pm PST, as well as take part in one-on-one meetings during the conference.

A live webcast of the Verint session will be available by clicking the link here. Alternatively, interested parties can view the archived session from Verint’s Investor Relations web page following the event.

About Verint Systems Inc.

Verint® (Nasdaq: VRNT) is a global leader in Actionable Intelligence® solutions with a focus on customer engagement optimization, security intelligence, and fraud, risk and compliance. Today, over 10,000 organizations in more than 180 countries—including over 85 percent of the Fortune 100—count on intelligence from Verint solutions to make more informed, effective and timely decisions. Learn more about how we’re creating A Smarter World with Actionable Intelligence® at www.verint.com.

This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” including statements regarding expectations, predictions, views, opportunities, plans, strategies, beliefs, and statements of similar effect relating to Verint Systems Inc. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and they are based on management's expectations that involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. For a detailed discussion of these risk factors, see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2018, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended October 31, 2018, and other filings we make with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Verint assumes no obligation to update or revise them or to provide reasons why actual results may differ.

VERINT, ACTIONABLE INTELLIGENCE, THE CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT COMPANY, NEXT IT, FORESEE, OPINIONLAB, TERROGENCE, SENSECY, CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT SOLUTIONS, CYBER INTELLIGENCE SOLUTIONS, EDGEVR, RELIANT, VANTAGE, STAR-GATE, SUNTECH, and VIGIA are trademarks or registered trademarks of Verint Systems Inc. or its subsidiaries. Other trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2019
