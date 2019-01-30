Verint : Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference

Verint®
Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNT) today announced its participation in the Goldman
Sachs Technology & Internet Conference taking place February
12-14, 2019 at The Palace Hotel in San Francisco, California.
During this event, senior executives from leading companies in the
technology industry will present in an interactive, fireside chat
format. Attendees are invited to join the session featuring Alan Roden,
Verint’s senior vice president of corporate development, on Tuesday,
February 12 at 3:20 pm PST, as well as take part in one-on-one meetings
during the conference.
A live webcast of the Verint session will be available by clicking the
link here.
Alternatively, interested parties can view the archived session from
Verint’s Investor
Relations web page following the event.
About Verint Systems Inc.
Verint® (Nasdaq: VRNT) is a global leader in Actionable
Intelligence® solutions with a focus on customer engagement
optimization, security intelligence, and fraud, risk and compliance.
Today, over 10,000 organizations in more than 180 countries—including
over 85 percent of the Fortune 100—count on intelligence from Verint
solutions to make more informed, effective and timely decisions. Learn
more about how we’re creating A Smarter World with Actionable
Intelligence® at www.verint.com.
This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” including
statements regarding expectations, predictions, views, opportunities,
plans, strategies, beliefs, and statements of similar effect relating to
Verint Systems Inc. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees
of future performance and they are based on management's expectations
that involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, any of
which could cause actual results to differ materially from those
expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. For a
detailed discussion of these risk factors, see our Annual Report on Form
10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2018, our Quarterly Report on
Form 10-Q for the quarter ended October 31, 2018, and other filings we
make with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this
press release are made as of the date of this press release and, except
as required by law, Verint assumes no obligation to update or revise
them or to provide reasons why actual results may differ.
VERINT, ACTIONABLE INTELLIGENCE, THE CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT COMPANY, NEXT
IT, FORESEE, OPINIONLAB, TERROGENCE, SENSECY, CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT
SOLUTIONS, CYBER INTELLIGENCE SOLUTIONS, EDGEVR, RELIANT, VANTAGE,
STAR-GATE, SUNTECH, and VIGIA are trademarks or registered trademarks of
Verint Systems Inc. or its subsidiaries. Other trademarks mentioned are
the property of their respective owners.
