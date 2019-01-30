Verint : Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference

Verint® Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNT) today announced its participation in the Goldman Sachs Technology & Internet Conference taking place February 12-14, 2019 at The Palace Hotel in San Francisco, California.

During this event, senior executives from leading companies in the technology industry will present in an interactive, fireside chat format. Attendees are invited to join the session featuring Alan Roden, Verint’s senior vice president of corporate development, on Tuesday, February 12 at 3:20 pm PST, as well as take part in one-on-one meetings during the conference.

A live webcast of the Verint session will be available by clicking the link here. Alternatively, interested parties can view the archived session from Verint’s Investor Relations web page following the event.

About Verint Systems Inc.

Verint® (Nasdaq: VRNT) is a global leader in Actionable Intelligence® solutions with a focus on customer engagement optimization, security intelligence, and fraud, risk and compliance. Today, over 10,000 organizations in more than 180 countries—including over 85 percent of the Fortune 100—count on intelligence from Verint solutions to make more informed, effective and timely decisions. Learn more about how we’re creating A Smarter World with Actionable Intelligence® at www.verint.com.

