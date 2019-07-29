Log in
Verint : Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference

07/29/2019 | 04:07pm EDT

Verint® Systems Inc. (Nasdaq:VRNT) today announced its participation in the 22nd Annual Oppenheimer Technology, Internet & Communications Conference.

The conference is taking place August 6-7, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. Doug Robinson, Verint’s Chief Financial Officer, will participate in small group meetings and answer questions in a fireside chat format at 1:45 pm ET on August 7th.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available by clicking the link here. Alternatively, interested parties can view the archived session from Verint’s Investor Relations web page following the event.

About Verint Systems Inc.
Verint® (Nasdaq:VRNT) is a global leader in Actionable Intelligence® solutions with a focus on customer engagement optimization and cyber intelligence. Today, over 10,000 organizations in more than 180 countries— including over 85 percent of the Fortune 100—count on intelligence from Verint solutions to make more informed, effective and timely decisions. Learn more about how we’re creating A Smarter World with Actionable Intelligence® at www.verint.com.

This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” including statements regarding expectations, predictions, views, opportunities, plans, strategies, beliefs, and statements of similar effect relating to Verint Systems Inc. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and they are based on management's expectations that involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. For a detailed discussion of these risk factors, see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2019, and other filings we make with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Verint assumes no obligation to update or revise them or to provide reasons why actual results may differ.

VERINT, ACTIONABLE INTELLIGENCE, THE CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT COMPANY, NEXT IT, FORESEE, OPINIONLAB, KIRAN ANALYTICS, TERROGENCE, SENSECY, CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT SOLUTIONS, CYBER INTELLIGENCE SOLUTIONS, EDGEVR, RELIANT, VANTAGE, STAR-GATE, SUNTECH, and VIGIA are trademarks or registered trademarks of Verint Systems Inc. or its subsidiaries. Other trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2019
