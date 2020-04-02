Verint : April Events Focus on an Educational Series Designed to Help Organizations “Adapt and Respond” to the Crisis, and Best Practices to Manage Digital Transformation

Verint® Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company™, today announced its upcoming Adapt and Respond Educational series and a webinar about managing digital transformation through knowledge management at the end of the month.

Last week, Verint kicked off the Adapt and Respond Educational Series that provides strategies to help manage a fully remote contact center and workforce, maintain employee engagement and best leverage current technology investments. The upcoming webinars on April 2, April 7 and April 9 are part of that series and will offer further insights into navigating this new world.

Listening, Understanding, and Responding to Your Customers During COVID-19

April 2, 1 p.m. ET; Online Webinar

Get advice on how to use virtual assistants, chat and surveys to understand customer and employee questions. Discover how to understand and process customers’ questions and concerns related to the epidemic; how self-help and other channels reduce the number of inbound phone calls; and how to use surveys to gain deeper insight into customer and employee challenges. Join Verint experts Tracy Malingo, SVP, product strategy, Daniel Ziv, VP, speech and text analytics, global product strategy, Eli Grant, regional VP, public sector, and Kelly Koelliker, director, content marketing to learn more.

Everything You Want to Ask About Managing a Contact Center Through This Pandemic

April 7, 1 p.m. ET; Online Webinar

Verint’s Ryan Hollenbeck, SVP, global marketing, and Donna Fluss, president, DMG Consulting LLC, will discuss how to navigate the uncharted waters of the current crisis. This webinar will address the challenges confronting contact center and enterprise leaders who are trying to respond effectively to the current situation and implement the right practices for their employees, customers and enterprise during this crisis.

Managing Citizen Engagement and Service Delivery Through and Beyond Uncertain Times

April 9, 1 p.m. ET; Online Webinar

This webinar will address the challenges confronting state and local government organizations, other public sector and non-profit bodies as they strive to deliver essential services, help manage this crisis and protect the public. Please join us as Verint’s David Moody, VP and general manager, engagement management professional and Iain Daws, director of marketing, share ideas and look at how public services and non-profit organizations around the world are using the technology at their disposal to respond to the increased demands being placed on them.

Click here for more information on the Verint Adapt and Respond Educational Series, for on-demand recordings and to register for upcoming events.

Revitalizing Your KM Strategy for Digital Transformation

April 21, 2 p.m. ET; Online Webinar

Learn how knowledge management (KM) can be a trusted form of action during digital transformation and play a part in making information easily accessible to foster greater productivity and collaboration. Verint’s Heather Richards, VP, product strategy, go-to-market for knowledge management, will lead the webinar.

