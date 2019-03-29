Verint : April Events and Speakers Explore How Artificial Intelligence and Automation Are Elevating Customer Experience and Driving Operational Efficiency

Verint® Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company™, today announced events taking place this month that focus on how Artificial Intelligence (AI) and automation are elevating customer experience (CX), driving efficiency and improving the customer journey.

CBA Live 2019

Fort Washington, Maryland (Washington, DC); April 1

Verint’s Jim DeLapa, general manager, Kiran Analytics (A Verint Company), Judie Verb, U.S. Bank, senior vice president, region manager, and John Maniscalco, TD Bank, senior vice president, head of customer experience and productivity, will present “The Impact of Workforce Engagement and Branch Analytics on In-Person Customer Experience (CX)” at 9:30 a.m. ET. For banking transformation leaders, optimizing in-person customer interactions continues to be a top priority. DeLapa and a panel of industry leaders will discuss how workforce engagement and branch analytics can help elevate in-person customer experience, improve operational efficiency, and help achieve growth.

PACE ACX ‘19

San Antonio, Texas; April 1

Verint’s Craig Seebach, vice president, enterprise workforce optimization, will present “How Artificial Intelligence and Automation Are Improving Customer Experience and Driving Efficiency” at 11 a.m. CT. Topics include how companies are striving to keep up with ever-rising customer expectations, and launching new services and solutions to improve the customer journey. New applications, driven by artificial intelligence (AI) and automation, are changing how agents, contact center staff, the back office and customers interact:

Using robotic processing automation and virtual assistants to enhance self-service, while ensuring that human help is available when needed.

Providing agents with AI-powered real-time guidance as to the next best action or thing to say.

Using AI to improve agent call quality and reduce the labor costs associated with listening to calls and scoring them.

Using AI to increase compliance and consistency in the contact center, and more.

Attendees can learn about use cases and best practices of key contact center AI and automation technology solutions.

Three Crucial Steps That Turn AI Dreams into Successful Business Realities

CRMXchange Virtual Conference Webinar; April 3

Verint’s John Hibel, senior director, marketing, Verint Intelligent Self-Service, will present this webinar at 2 p.m. ET. AI-based intelligent virtual assistants can simplify and transform the customer journey across both voice and digital channels—don’t let your deployment destroy the dream! Join this interactive session to discuss three crucial steps to get started with AI and how best to achieve solid business results. Armed with lessons learned from dozens of deployments over the last 12 years, Hibel will lead a discussion filled with practical advice and real-life examples of Conversational AI in action.

Verint Engage19 APAC

Sydney, Australia; April 10-12

A wide variety of speakers will take the stage at Verint’s Engage19 APAC customer and partner event. This event explores customer experience strategies that leverage simplification, modernisation and automation to build competitive edge, drive business success and help maximise the investment in Verint solutions. Industry leaders, product experts and customer advocates will discuss current market trends, new technologies, innovations, and actionable learnings.

