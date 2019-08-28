Verint : City of Barrie Automates Customer Service Operations with Verint Solutions and Expands Digital Services

Invests in Improving Self-Service and Contact Center Automation Solutions for Engaging Citizens, Reducing Costs and Offering More Interaction Opportunities across Channels

Verint® Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company™, today announced that the City of Barrie, Ontario, is partnering with Verint to simplify, modernize and automate its customer service operations for improved overall customer experience and employee satisfaction. Using Verint’s Engagement Management offerings for government and public sector,* Barrie aims to expand access and support for its citizens across all channels, including the city’s customer portal and online forms and web chat.

Rebecca James-Reid, Executive Director, Access Barrie for the City of Barrie, says, “While our city is growing, our citizens’ expectations are changing. They want to do more things digitally, and that includes interacting with city government via self-service across a range of online channels. At the same time, when they have more complex questions or requests, they want to be able to engage with service agents who are knowledgeable, efficient and deliver assistance quickly. Verint’s solutions can help us meet these expectations, creating operational and cost efficiencies while providing first-class service for our citizens across their channels of choice.”

The City of Barrie will use Verint’s digital engagement platform to provide streamlined, more modern services to citizens online, across a range of service areas—business license renewal, purchase of transit passes, payment of water bills and other key city services. City employees will also gain support in front-office and back-office functions to optimize processes on the phone, online and in person.

A suburb of Toronto, the City of Barrie has a population of nearly 150,000, outpacing the national growth rate in recent years. Along with that growth, the City’s leaders have developed a strategy to take its customer service practices to the next level—with an emphasis on self-service to speed interactions and make them more efficient for customers. In that quest, the City of Barrie selected Verint after a comprehensive review of the top Customer Relationship Management (CRM) solution providers.

“Verint’s solutions take a ‘digital first’ approach, with automation for self-service and assisted-serve communication with the contact center,” says Verint’s David Moody, vice president and general manager, government and public sector. “The City of Barrie shares our vision, responding to its citizens’ preference to connect digitally with a commitment to elevate the customer experience. By providing its citizens with an innovative, modern portal, and its employees with an intuitive desktop solution, the city will reduce costs and improve its ability to engage with citizens across all channels.”

The City of Barrie will be deploying key Verint capabilities including Employee Desktop, Customer Portal, Case Management, Forms, Knowledge Management, Search, Chat, Integration Management, and Business Intelligence.

About City of Barrie

The City of Barrie is committed to providing excellence in municipal services for its citizens. In the last 40 years, the area has grown by over 560 percent and has become a magnet for those looking for lower housing costs, year-round recreational activities, an excellent place to raise a family, and a nurturing environment to locate a business. With 1,265 employees, the City of Barrie is the fourth largest public sector employer in the area.

About Verint Systems Inc.

Verint® (Nasdaq: VRNT) is a global leader in Actionable Intelligence® solutions with a focus on customer engagement optimization and cyber intelligence. Today, over 10,000 organizations in more than 180 countries—including over 85 percent of the Fortune 100—count on intelligence from Verint solutions to make more informed, effective and timely decisions. Learn more about how we’re creating A Smarter World with Actionable Intelligence® at www.verint.com.

* The City of Barrie invested in Verint solutions in October 2018.

This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” including statements regarding expectations, predictions, views, opportunities, plans, strategies, beliefs, and statements of similar effect relating to Verint Systems Inc. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and they are based on management's expectations that involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. For a detailed discussion of these risk factors, see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2019, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended April 30, 2019, and other filings we make with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law; Verint assumes no obligation to update or revise them or to provide reasons why actual results may differ.

VERINT, ACTIONABLE INTELLIGENCE, THE CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT COMPANY, NEXT IT, FORESEE, OPINIONLAB, KIRAN ANALYTICS, TERROGENCE, SENSECY, CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT SOLUTIONS, CYBER INTELLIGENCE SOLUTIONS, EDGEVR, RELIANT, VANTAGE, STAR-GATE, SUNTECH, and VIGIA are trademarks or registered trademarks of Verint Systems Inc. or its subsidiaries. Other trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190828005046/en/