Verint : Expands Its Adobe Partnership to Support More Personalized Customer Journeys

Marketers and customer experience practitioners recognize the value of streamlined access to insights to drive exceptional experiences that are personalized and predictive. Now the partnership* between Verint® Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company™, and Adobe will support more personalized customer journeys by combining experience data from the Verint Experience Cloud along with data from the Adobe Experience Platform. Verint customers can magnify their Adobe digital analytics outcomes with Verint’s predictive model to increase customer satisfaction across every channel and improve business outcomes.

By combining the power of the Verint and Adobe platforms, organizations can leverage customer experience data seamlessly to automate the process of predicting and acting on experience drivers, key to anticipating and meeting customer needs. Companies can automate and take action on real-time insights across every level of the organization to drive meaningful outcomes, prioritizing improvements based on desired impacts.

“We have seen explosive growth in our digital channels over the past five years,” said Andrew Morris, Global Head of Insight, RS Components, a global provider of industrial and electronic products and solutions. “With the tight integration between Verint and Adobe, we’re seeing better insights and greater returns. We’re no longer just reacting to customer behaviors, but proactively predicting and developing personalized experiences that will help our brand stay competitive.”

Adobe Experience Cloud is a leader for powering digital businesses with data and insights, content and personalization, customer journey management, commerce and advertising, across both B2B and B2C for companies of every size. In Q4 2019, Adobe Experience Cloud was named a Leader in five Gartner Magic Quadrant and Forrester Wave reports.

The Verint Experience Cloud is the industry’s most comprehensive offering for omnichannel experience management providing a complete view of direct, indirect and inferred Voice of the Customer (VoC) feedback from across key customer engagement channels with a powerful, automated analytics engine to deliver actionable insights. The fully-connected platform enables organizations to listen, analyze and act holistically across channels. Earlier this year, Verint solutions were recognized among top digital VoC specialists by leading independent research firm, Forrester Research, Inc., in two recent reports and also received a Digital Innovation Award from Ventana Research.

“Verint and Adobe are natural partners in customer experience,” said Cody Crnkovich, head of platform partners and strategy at Adobe. “As companies look to further combine behavioral and attitudinal data for deeper visitor insights, we are pleased to offer our joint customers more robust, cross-channel VoC feedback through our integrations and to empower them to drive an exceptional experience every time.”

“Our commitment to help companies predict and act on critical experience drivers and link CX improvements to business outcomes is behind everything we do,” says Verint’s John Bourne, senior vice president, global channels and alliances. “We want the integrations with Adobe Experience Cloud to be as actionable as possible, driving a deeper understanding of the intersection of customer attitudes and behaviors and how they can drive experiences that build loyalty.”

For more information about Verint’s Experience Management solutions click here. For more on its integrations with Adobe Experience Cloud click here, and read a case study on RS Components here.

About Verint Systems Inc.

Verint® (Nasdaq: VRNT) is a global leader in Actionable Intelligence® solutions with a focus on customer engagement optimization and cyber intelligence. Today, over 10,000 organizations in more than 180 countries—including over 85 percent of the Fortune 100—count on intelligence from Verint solutions to make more informed, effective and timely decisions. Learn more about how we’re creating A Smarter World with Actionable Intelligence® at www.verint.com.

*Verint’s most recent partner agreement with Adobe was signed in September 2019.

