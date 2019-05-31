Verint : Files Investor Presentation

Verint® Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNT) today announced that it has filed a
presentation to be used in its discussions with investors in connection
with its upcoming Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be held on June 20,
2019, at 8:30am ET.
The presentation highlights:
-
Verint’s strong performance, driven by the board-led strategy is
delivering significant value to stockholders
-
Strategy is delivering strong returns to stockholders, including
56% TSR for the year period ending April 8, 2019, the day prior to
Neuberger Berman’s public nominations, and outperformance of
relevant benchmarks over the past one-, two-, and three-year
periods
-
Strong operating trends and financial performance are the outcome
of the Board-led strategy focused on automation and cloud
innovation
-
Verint engaged extensively with Neuberger Berman to find common
ground
-
Board worked extensively to avoid a proxy contest, engaging
regularly with Neuberger Berman since 2017
-
Neuberger Berman has never been consistent in its priorities or
actions
-
Neuberger Berman’s shifting “asks” have made resolution to this
proxy fight impossible
-
Verint’s Board is strong and has a proven governance track record
-
Board has deep sector expertise, and the right mix of skills and
experience to guide our long-term success, and the independence to
hold management accountable
-
Verint has added three new directors (including one proposed by
Neuberger Berman) in the last three years
-
Board has commitment to adding a new director within the next year
-
None of Neuberger Berman’s nominees are qualified and additive
-
In 2019 alone, Neuberger Berman has submitted seven different
director candidates, including one we had previously rejected
-
Of their remaining nominees, not one meets our director screening
criteria or adds value we don’t already have
The company asks stockholders to protect the value of their investment
by promptly voting FOR all of the company’s highly qualified directors
on the WHITE proxy card. Stockholders with
questions about how to vote their shares may call Verint’s proxy
solicitor, Innisfree M&A Incorporated, toll-free at 1 (877) 750-9496
(from the U.S. and Canada), or +1 (412) 232-3651 (from other locations).
The presentation, along with other materials related to the company’s
2019 Annual
Meeting, will be available at www.VoteVerint.com
and at www.sec.gov.
The website will be updated as additional information becomes available.
About Verint Systems Inc.
Verint® (Nasdaq: VRNT) is a global leader in Actionable
Intelligence® solutions with a focus on customer engagement
optimization and cyber intelligence. Today, over 10,000 organizations in
more than 180 countries—including over 85 percent of the Fortune
100—count on intelligence from Verint solutions to make more informed,
effective and timely decisions. Learn more about how we’re creating A
Smarter World with Actionable Intelligence® at www.verint.com.
Important Additional Information and Where to Find It
Verint has filed a definitive proxy statement on Schedule 14A and form
of associated WHITE Proxy Card with the Securities and Exchange
Commission (“SEC”) in connection with the solicitation of proxies for
its 2019 Annual Meeting (the “Definitive Proxy Statement”). Details
concerning the nominees of Verint’s Board of Directors for election at
the 2019 Annual Meeting are included in the Definitive Proxy Statement.
Verint has mailed solicitation materials, including a WHITE proxy card,
to stockholders of record entitled to vote at the 2019 Annual Meeting.
BEFORE MAKING ANY VOTING DECISION, INVESTORS AND STOCKHOLDERS OF THE
COMPANY ARE URGED TO READ ALL RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED WITH OR FURNISHED
TO THE SEC, INCLUDING VERINT’S DEFINITIVE PROXY STATEMENT AND ANY
SUPPLEMENTS THERETO AND ACCOMPANYING WHITE PROXY CARD, BECAUSE THEY WILL
CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION. Stockholders will be able to obtain a
free copy of the Definitive Proxy Statement and of these other documents
through the website maintained by the SEC at http://www.sec.gov
and through the website maintained by Verint at http://www.verint.com/investor-relations
as soon as reasonably practicable after such materials are
electronically filed with, or furnished to, the SEC.
Certain Information Regarding Participants
Verint, its directors and certain of its officers and other employees
will be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of Verint’s
stockholders in connection with Verint’s 2019 Annual Meeting.
Information regarding the names, affiliations and direct and indirect
interests (by security holdings or otherwise) of these persons is set
forth in the Definitive Proxy Statement filed with the SEC in connection
with Verint’s 2019 Annual Meeting. Additional information regarding the
interests of participants of Verint in the solicitation of proxies in
respect of Verint’s 2019 Annual Meeting will be filed with the SEC when
they become available. Stockholders will be able to obtain a free copy
of the Definitive Proxy Statement and other documents filed by Verint
with the SEC from the sources listed above.
This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” including
statements regarding expectations, predictions, views, opportunities,
plans, strategies, beliefs, and statements of similar effect relating to
Verint Systems Inc. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees
of future performance and they are based on management’s expectations
that involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, any of
which could cause actual results to differ materially from those
expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. For a
detailed discussion of these risk factors, see our Annual Report on Form
10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2019, and other filings we
make with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this
press release are made as of the date of this press release and, except
as required by law, Verint assumes no obligation to update or revise
them or to provide reasons why actual results may differ.
