Verint : Financial Compliance Named Best Buy-Side Compliance Product for 2019

Verint® Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company™, today announced that its Financial Compliance™ platform was named “Best Buy-Side Compliance Product” in the 2019 Buy-Side Technology Awards, hosted by WatersTechnology magazine, Nov. 1 in London. This marks one of four honors for excellence by industry insiders and financial technology end users this year.

Now in their thirteenth year, the awards honor the leading technologies and firms helping buy-side investment companies excel.

“Our awards recognize innovation and the ability of technology solutions to address the buy side’s most pressing business, regulatory and operational needs,” said Victor Anderson, WatersTechnology editor-in-chief. “The financial regulatory environment presents complex new challenges, and Verint’s solution helps financial companies meet them. Our judges’ panel of buy-side-focused technology consultants and WatersTechnology’s most experienced journalists were impressed by Verint Financial Compliance capabilities and the successes it has helped companies achieve.”

In more than 800 live financial services deployments to date, Verint Financial Compliance is an end-to-end technology platform for financial institutions to manage risk and regulatory complexity. Trusted by asset managers, hedge funds and other leading investment firms globally, Verint Financial Compliance successfully helps businesses drive communication compliance, automate assurance, and build enhanced oversight across unified communications (UC), telephony, trader voice and mobile platforms from Microsoft, Cisco, BT, IPC, and other leading communications technology vendors.

Powered by automation, AI and an open approach to facilitate integration, Verint Financial Compliance provides businesses with compliance recording, records retention, data management, voice transcription and speech analytics offerings, along with proactive policy governance, ethical wall, and infrastructure monitoring capabilities. As a result, the platform can help companies capture, analyze and control regulated interactions—including voice, IM, SMS, video, screen activities and content sharing—to turn regulatory compliance into a strategic advantage. This is augmented by the ability to identify and act upon operational issues while effectively managing conduct risk by preventing unwanted interactions from occurring and sensitive content from being shared via critical communication streams.

“We are proud to be included among this year’s winners for the WatersTechnology awards,” said Verint’s Nancy Treaster, senior vice president and general manager of strategic operations. “Over the past year, we have strengthened our position as a leading vendor in the communication compliance and compliance automation space, and this award is thoughtful recognition of our hard work. Our offering is unique in integrating preventive, real-time and reactive capabilities into a single financial compliance solution.”

Verint Financial Compliance has been recognized by other industry insiders and the global financial community this year. In May, it won the 2019 RegTech Insight Award for Best Vendor Solution for Managing Conduct Risk. In addition, Verint was named a finalist in the 2019 Trading Tech Insight Awards and the 2019 UC Awards for vendors and service providers in unified communications, collaboration and customer experience (CX) technology.

