Verint : Financial Compliance Named Best Buy-Side Compliance Product for 2019

11/14/2019 | 08:33am EST

WatersTechnology’s Buy-Side Technology Awards Recognize Verint for Innovation, Addressing Buy Side’s Most Pressing Compliance Needs – In the Cloud and On-Premises

Verint® Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company, today announced that its Financial Compliance platform was named “Best Buy-Side Compliance Product” in the 2019 Buy-Side Technology Awards, hosted by WatersTechnology magazine, Nov. 1 in London. This marks one of four honors for excellence by industry insiders and financial technology end users this year.

Now in their thirteenth year, the awards honor the leading technologies and firms helping buy-side investment companies excel.

“Our awards recognize innovation and the ability of technology solutions to address the buy side’s most pressing business, regulatory and operational needs,” said Victor Anderson, WatersTechnology editor-in-chief. “The financial regulatory environment presents complex new challenges, and Verint’s solution helps financial companies meet them. Our judges’ panel of buy-side-focused technology consultants and WatersTechnology’s most experienced journalists were impressed by Verint Financial Compliance capabilities and the successes it has helped companies achieve.”

In more than 800 live financial services deployments to date, Verint Financial Compliance is an end-to-end technology platform for financial institutions to manage risk and regulatory complexity. Trusted by asset managers, hedge funds and other leading investment firms globally, Verint Financial Compliance successfully helps businesses drive communication compliance, automate assurance, and build enhanced oversight across unified communications (UC), telephony, trader voice and mobile platforms from Microsoft, Cisco, BT, IPC, and other leading communications technology vendors.

Powered by automation, AI and an open approach to facilitate integration, Verint Financial Compliance provides businesses with compliance recording, records retention, data management, voice transcription and speech analytics offerings, along with proactive policy governance, ethical wall, and infrastructure monitoring capabilities. As a result, the platform can help companies capture, analyze and control regulated interactions—including voice, IM, SMS, video, screen activities and content sharing—to turn regulatory compliance into a strategic advantage. This is augmented by the ability to identify and act upon operational issues while effectively managing conduct risk by preventing unwanted interactions from occurring and sensitive content from being shared via critical communication streams.

“We are proud to be included among this year’s winners for the WatersTechnology awards,” said Verint’s Nancy Treaster, senior vice president and general manager of strategic operations. “Over the past year, we have strengthened our position as a leading vendor in the communication compliance and compliance automation space, and this award is thoughtful recognition of our hard work. Our offering is unique in integrating preventive, real-time and reactive capabilities into a single financial compliance solution.”

Verint Financial Compliance has been recognized by other industry insiders and the global financial community this year. In May, it won the 2019 RegTech Insight Award for Best Vendor Solution for Managing Conduct Risk. In addition, Verint was named a finalist in the 2019 Trading Tech Insight Awards and the 2019 UC Awards for vendors and service providers in unified communications, collaboration and customer experience (CX) technology.

To learn more about Verint Financial Compliance, click here.

About Verint Systems Inc.

Verint® (Nasdaq: VRNT) is a global leader in Actionable Intelligence® solutions with a focus on customer engagement optimization and cyber intelligence. Today, over 10,000 organizations in more than 180 countries—including over 85 percent of the Fortune 100—count on intelligence from Verint solutions to make more informed, effective and timely decisions. Learn more about how we’re creating A Smarter World with Actionable Intelligence® at www.verint.com.

This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” including statements regarding expectations, predictions, views, opportunities, plans, strategies, beliefs, and statements of similar effect relating to Verint Systems Inc. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and they are based on management's expectations that involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. For a detailed discussion of these risk factors, see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2019, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended July 31, 2019, and other filings we make with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Verint assumes no obligation to update or revise them or to provide reasons why actual results may differ.

VERINT, ACTIONABLE INTELLIGENCE, THE CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT COMPANY, NEXT IT, FORESEE, OPINIONLAB, KIRAN ANALYTICS, TERROGENCE, SENSECY, CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT SOLUTIONS, CYBER INTELLIGENCE SOLUTIONS, EDGEVR, RELIANT, VANTAGE, STAR-GATE, SUNTECH, and VIGIA are trademarks or registered trademarks of Verint Systems Inc. or its subsidiaries. Other trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2019
