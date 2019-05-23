Verint : Former California Deputy Attorney General and Special Counsel with Johnson Fistel Launches Investigation into Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT)

SAN DIEGO, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Fistel, LLP with the assistance of former California Deputy Attorney General and Special Counsel, Tiffany Johnson, Esq., is investigating potential claims against Verint Systems Inc. ("Verint") (NASDAQ: VRNT) for violations of federal securities laws.

On May 23, 2019, securities research firm Spruce Point Capital Management ("Spruce Point") published a critical research report conveying Verint's true business metrics and financial prospects, saying that in reality it was merely an antiquated call-center software company. According to Spruce Point, contrary to the Company's claims, Verint had "fallen far behind the industry's evolving technological standards" and was employing an "aggressive" acquisition strategy and "dubious" accounting to make up for its slow growth. Spruce Point also represented, based on its research, that Verint's ongoing proxy battle with shareholder Neuberger Berman had revealed "atrocious" corporate governance standards.

Following this news, the price of Verint common stock price declined $5.68 per share to close at $55.49 per share on May 23, 2019, a decline of more than 9%, erasing more than $371 million in market capitalization.

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, including past employees and others, or if you are a Verint shareholder and are interested in learning more about the investigation or your legal rights and remedies, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can [click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

