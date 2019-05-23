Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Verint Systems Inc.    VRNT

VERINT SYSTEMS INC.

(VRNT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Verint : Former California Deputy Attorney General and Special Counsel with Johnson Fistel Launches Investigation into Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/23/2019 | 08:52pm EDT

SAN DIEGO, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Fistel, LLP with the assistance of former California Deputy Attorney General and Special Counsel, Tiffany Johnson, Esq., is investigating potential claims against Verint Systems Inc. ("Verint") (NASDAQ: VRNT) for violations of federal securities laws.

On May 23, 2019, securities research firm Spruce Point Capital Management ("Spruce Point") published a critical research report conveying Verint's true business metrics and financial prospects, saying that in reality it was merely an antiquated call-center software company.  According to Spruce Point, contrary to the Company's claims, Verint had "fallen far behind the industry's evolving technological standards" and was employing an "aggressive" acquisition strategy and "dubious" accounting to make up for its slow growth.  Spruce Point also represented, based on its research, that Verint's ongoing proxy battle with shareholder Neuberger Berman had revealed "atrocious" corporate governance standards.

Following this news, the price of Verint common stock price declined $5.68 per share to close at $55.49 per share on May 23, 2019, a decline of more than 9%, erasing more than $371 million in market capitalization.

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, including past employees and others, or if you are a Verint shareholder and are interested in learning more about the investigation or your legal rights and remedies, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can [click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
jimb@johnsonfistel.com

[click here to join this action].

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/former-california-deputy-attorney-general-and-special-counsel-with-johnson-fistel-launches-investigation-into-verint-systems-inc-vrnt-300856392.html

SOURCE Johnson Fistel, LLP


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VERINT SYSTEMS INC.
08:52pVERINT : Former California Deputy Attorney General and Special Counsel with John..
PR
08:04pVERINT : Hagens Berman Alerts Verint Systems (VRNT) Investors to Investigation o..
PR
08:01pGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Verint System..
BU
06:35pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Verint Sy..
BU
05:15pVERINT SYSTEMS INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits..
AQ
01:11pVERINT : Issues Statement Strongly Rejecting Misleading and Inaccurate Short Sel..
BU
10:01aSPRUCE POINT CAPITAL RELEASES A STRO : Vrnt)
PR
05/22VERINT : Honors 7 Award-Winning Customers Achieving Remarkable Results in Custom..
BU
05/22VERINT : New Verint Global Study Reveals Drivers Shaping the Future Hybrid Workf..
AQ
05/22VERINT : Voice of Customer Solutions Recognized Among Top Digital Voice of Custo..
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About