VERINT SYSTEMS INC.

(VRNT)
Verint : Hagens Berman Alerts Verint Systems (VRNT) Investors to Investigation of Possible Disclosure Violations

05/23/2019 | 08:04pm EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP, with nine offices in eight cities around the country and eighty attorneys, alerts investors in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNT) to the firm's investigation into possible disclosure violations.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Verint securities before May 23, 2019, suffered losses, and wish to learn more about the investigation or have knowledge of facts that may assist the firm's investigation contact Hagens Berman:

https://www.hbsslaw.com/cases/VRNT

or contact Reed Kathrein, who is leading the firm's investigation, by calling 510-725-3000 or emailing

VRNT@hbsslaw.com.

On May 23, 2019, an analyst published a comprehensive report questioning, among other things, (1) whether the Company has been making up for slow growth with aggressive M&A and dubious accounting, and (2) whether low-quality M&A obfuscated organic growth and created a cookie jar for "beat & raises."

"We're focused on investors' losses, whether the matters raised by Spruce Point are correct, and whether investors may have been misled," said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

Whistleblowers:  Persons with non-public information regarding Verint should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program.  Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC.  For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email VRNT@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a nationwide law firm that represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation.  More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com.  For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 510-725-3000

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hagens-berman-alerts-verint-systems-vrnt-investors-to-investigation-of-possible-disclosure-violations-300856281.html

SOURCE Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP


© PRNewswire 2019
