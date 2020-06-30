Log in
Verint : July Events Explore Best Practices in AI and Automation for Improving Workforce and Customer Engagement

06/30/2020 | 08:33am EDT

Verint® Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company, today announced this month’s event line up featuring discussions on Workforce Optimization (WFO) for improving contact center performance, accelerating automation in the back office and leveraging AI-based speech analytics insights to achieve better business outcomes.

Best Practices in WFO
July 7, 1 p.m. ET, CRMXchange Roundtable

Verint’s Kelly Koelliker, director, content marketing, will join a roundtable discussion on WFO best practices. To improve workforce engagement, organizations combine various technologies to enhance contact center performance. WFO typically includes workforce management, QM, liability recording, coaching and eLearning, performance management, surveying and speech analytics. Attendees will learn how to:

  • Use WFO tools to help with a safe return to the office;
  • Manage a hybrid workforce of remote and onsite workers;
  • Incorporate regional COVID-19-related safety regulations into business operations.

How WFH Demands Are Accelerating Automation in the Back Office
July 15, 10 a.m. ET, LinkedIn Live

Verint’s Craig Seebach, vice president, enterprise WFO, and Kryon’s Daniel Peled, vice president, channels, will explore new demands as work-from-home (WFH) becomes the new norm for many organizations. Enterprise leaders must address the unique challenges of managing a remote workforce so they can improve workflow and processes and increase efficiency and accuracy. Attendees can learn how combining technologies such as Verint Full-Cycle Automation and Back-Office Workforce Engagement solutions can transform back-office operations for the new WFH reality.

AI-Based Speech Analytics for Actionable Insights
July 29, 2 p.m. ET; CRM Roundtable

Verint’s Daniel Ziv, vice president, speech and text analytics, global product strategy, will join a roundtable to discuss how speech analytics has provided invaluable insights, helping organizations manage the changing reality by analyzing the vast amounts of unstructured information pouring into contact centers. This information is essential for improving customer experiences, reducing costs, increasing compliance and achieving better business outcomes. Attendees will learn from a panel of experts how organizations can:

  • Leverage speech analytics to navigate and thrive through crisis and recovery;
  • Take speech analytics to the next level with real-time agent guidance.

To learn more about the solutions featured in the events, click the following links: Workforce Optimization, Speech Analytics and Back Office Workforce Engagement.

About Verint Systems Inc.

Verint® (Nasdaq: VRNT) is a global leader in Actionable Intelligence® solutions with a focus on customer engagement optimization and cyber intelligence. Today, over 10,000 organizations in more than 180 countries—including over 85 percent of the Fortune 100—count on intelligence from Verint solutions to make more informed, effective and timely decisions. Learn more about how we’re creating A Smarter World with Actionable Intelligence® at www.verint.com.

This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” including statements regarding expectations, predictions, views, opportunities, plans, strategies, beliefs, and statements of similar effect relating to Verint Systems Inc. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and they are based on management's expectations that involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. For a detailed discussion of these risk factors, see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2020, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended April 30, 2020, and other filings we make with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Verint assumes no obligation to update or revise them or to provide reasons why actual results may differ.

VERINT, ACTIONABLE INTELLIGENCE, THE CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT COMPANY, CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT SOLUTIONS, CYBER INTELLIGENCE SOLUTIONS, GI2, FIRSTMILE, OMNIX, WEBINT, LUMINAR, RELIANT, VANTAGE, STAR-GATE, TERROGENCE, SENSECY, and VIGIA are trademarks or registered trademarks of Verint Systems Inc. or its subsidiaries. Verint and other parties may also have trademark rights in other terms used herein.


© Business Wire 2020
