Verint : July Events Explore Best Practices in AI and Automation for Improving Workforce and Customer Engagement

Verint® Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company™, today announced this month’s event line up featuring discussions on Workforce Optimization (WFO) for improving contact center performance, accelerating automation in the back office and leveraging AI-based speech analytics insights to achieve better business outcomes.

Best Practices in WFO

July 7, 1 p.m. ET, CRMXchange Roundtable

Verint’s Kelly Koelliker, director, content marketing, will join a roundtable discussion on WFO best practices. To improve workforce engagement, organizations combine various technologies to enhance contact center performance. WFO typically includes workforce management, QM, liability recording, coaching and eLearning, performance management, surveying and speech analytics. Attendees will learn how to:

Use WFO tools to help with a safe return to the office;

Manage a hybrid workforce of remote and onsite workers;

Incorporate regional COVID-19-related safety regulations into business operations.

How WFH Demands Are Accelerating Automation in the Back Office

July 15, 10 a.m. ET, LinkedIn Live

Verint’s Craig Seebach, vice president, enterprise WFO, and Kryon’s Daniel Peled, vice president, channels, will explore new demands as work-from-home (WFH) becomes the new norm for many organizations. Enterprise leaders must address the unique challenges of managing a remote workforce so they can improve workflow and processes and increase efficiency and accuracy. Attendees can learn how combining technologies such as Verint Full-Cycle Automation and Back-Office Workforce Engagement solutions can transform back-office operations for the new WFH reality.

AI-Based Speech Analytics for Actionable Insights

July 29, 2 p.m. ET; CRM Roundtable

Verint’s Daniel Ziv, vice president, speech and text analytics, global product strategy, will join a roundtable to discuss how speech analytics has provided invaluable insights, helping organizations manage the changing reality by analyzing the vast amounts of unstructured information pouring into contact centers. This information is essential for improving customer experiences, reducing costs, increasing compliance and achieving better business outcomes. Attendees will learn from a panel of experts how organizations can:

Leverage speech analytics to navigate and thrive through crisis and recovery;

Take speech analytics to the next level with real-time agent guidance.

To learn more about the solutions featured in the events, click the following links: Workforce Optimization, Speech Analytics and Back Office Workforce Engagement.

