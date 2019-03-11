Verint : March Speakers Discuss How Automation is Driving a Better Customer Experience

Verint® Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company™, today announced events taking place this month that focus on how Artificial Intelligence (AI), automation and analytics are driving vastly improved customer experiences (CX) and engagement.

Customer Voice Data Is the Next Big Thing Driving AI Applications

Opus Research-Verint Webinar; March 12

Opus Research’s Dan Miller, lead analyst and founder, Derek Top, director of research, Opus, and Verint’s Daniel Ziv, vice president, customer analytics, will present “Customer Voice Data Is the Next Big Thing Driving AI Applications” at 2 p.m. ET. Artificial Intelligence is driven by data. When it comes to understanding customers, perhaps the richest source of data is the thousands of conversations customers have with organizations each day. Webinar attendees can learn:

How leading organizations have leveraged customer conversation transcriptions to build more effective and accurate predictive models for NPS, customer loyalty and churn.

How real-time transcription can significantly improve sales conversion rates and reduce compliance risks.

Why applying cognitive resources and automation to this rich unstructured data opens up tremendous opportunities for companies of all sizes to detect patterns and garner business insights.

“AI and the Contact Center: Radical Revolution or Methodical Evolution?”

Destination CRM Webinar; March 13

Verint’s Jen Snell, vice president, product marketing, Verint Intelligent Self-Service, will present “AI and the Contact Center: Radical Revolution or Methodical Evolution?” at 2 p.m. ET. AI and automation will affect technologies in every corner of the contact center—speech recognition, workforce optimization, knowledge management, predictive analytics, and all manner of customer-facing and agent-assisting technologies. Attendees who join this roundtable discussion can learn how to start developing a long-term, cross-organizational AI roadmap—no matter their place in the organization.

To learn more about Verint’s global events, click here.

