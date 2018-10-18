Verint : Named Among IDC FinTech’s Top 25 Enterprise Financial Technology Providers

Verint®
Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNT) today announced that it has been named
to the newly published 2018 IDC FinTech Rankings of Top 25 Enterprise
Companies for the fifth consecutive year.
“We are delighted to be recognized again this year by IDC Financial
Insights. Today’s financial institutions must meet changing customer
expectations, improving service across multiple channels, while managing
risk and complying with increasing regulatory requirements,” says
Verint’s Nancy Treaster, senior vice president and general manager of
strategic operations. “Inclusion in the IDC FinTech Rankings recognizes
our hard work to simplify, modernize and automate processes that support
these goals.”
On an annual basis, the IDC FinTech Rankings categorize and evaluate the
top global providers of financial technology based on calendar year
revenues from financial institutions for hardware, software and/or
services. Vendors on the 2018 list are ranked based on 2017 calendar
year revenues attributed to financial institutions.
“A place on the IDC FinTech Rankings is a significant accomplishment,
demonstrating a provider’s commitment to the success of its financial
institution clients,” states Karen Massey, Research Manager at IDC
Financial Insights. “The IDC Fintech Rankings, now in its 15th year, is
the global industry standard register of financial services tech
providers, and we congratulate the 2018 winners.”
According to IDC Financial Insights, the providers supply the
technological backbone of the financial services industry, one in which
IDC forecasts worldwide spending on IT to reach half a trillion dollars
by 2020. There are two sets of rankings: The Top 100 represents
companies that derive more than 1/3 of their revenue from financial
institutions. The Top 25 Enterprise companies are enterprise technology
firms that serve multiple industries, with significant revenue in
financial services, but less than 1/3 of it from financial institutions.
Today, many leading financial institutions around the world count on
Verint’s customer
engagement offerings—available in the cloud and on-premises—to
improve the customer experience, drive revenue, and mitigate fraud and
risk.
About IDC Financial Insights
IDC Financial Insights assists financial service businesses and IT
leaders, as well as the suppliers who serve them, in making more
effective technology decisions by providing accurate, timely, and
insightful fact-based research and consulting services. Staffed by
senior analysts with decades of industry experience, our global research
analyzes and advises on business and technology issues facing the
banking, insurance, and securities and investments industries.
International Data Corporation (IDC) is the premier global provider of
market intelligence, advisory services, and events for the information
technology market. IDC is a subsidiary of IDG, the world’s leading
technology, media, research, and events company. For more information,
please visit www.idc.com/financial,
email info@idc-fi.com, or call
508-620-5533.
About Verint Systems Inc.
Verint® (Nasdaq: VRNT) is a global leader in Actionable
Intelligence® solutions with a focus on customer engagement
optimization, security intelligence, and fraud, risk and compliance.
Today, over 10,000 organizations in more than 180 countries—including
over 85 percent of the Fortune 100—count on intelligence from Verint
solutions to make more informed, effective and timely decisions. Learn
more about how we’re creating A Smarter World with Actionable
Intelligence® at www.verint.com.
This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” including
statements regarding expectations, predictions, views, opportunities,
plans, strategies, beliefs, and statements of similar effect relating to
Verint Systems Inc. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees
of future performance and they are based on management's expectations
that involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, any of
which could cause actual results to differ materially from those
expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. For a
detailed discussion of these risk factors, see our Annual Report on Form
10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2018, our Quarterly Report on
Form 10-Q for the quarter ended July 31, 2018, and other filings we make
with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press
release are made as of the date of this press release and, except as
required by law, Verint assumes no obligation to update or revise them
or to provide reasons why actual results may differ.
VERINT, ACTIONABLE INTELLIGENCE, THE CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT COMPANY, NEXT
IT, OPINIONLAB, TERROGENCE, SENSECY, CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT SOLUTIONS,
CYBER INTELLIGENCE SOLUTIONS, EDGEVR, RELIANT, VANTAGE, STAR-GATE,
SUNTECH, and VIGIA are trademarks or registered trademarks of Verint
Systems Inc. or its subsidiaries. Other trademarks mentioned are the
property of their respective owners.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181018005165/en/