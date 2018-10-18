Verint : Named Among IDC FinTech’s Top 25 Enterprise Financial Technology Providers

15th Annual Ranking Highlights Top Global Providers of Financial Services Technology

Verint® Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNT) today announced that it has been named to the newly published 2018 IDC FinTech Rankings of Top 25 Enterprise Companies for the fifth consecutive year.

“We are delighted to be recognized again this year by IDC Financial Insights. Today’s financial institutions must meet changing customer expectations, improving service across multiple channels, while managing risk and complying with increasing regulatory requirements,” says Verint’s Nancy Treaster, senior vice president and general manager of strategic operations. “Inclusion in the IDC FinTech Rankings recognizes our hard work to simplify, modernize and automate processes that support these goals.”

On an annual basis, the IDC FinTech Rankings categorize and evaluate the top global providers of financial technology based on calendar year revenues from financial institutions for hardware, software and/or services. Vendors on the 2018 list are ranked based on 2017 calendar year revenues attributed to financial institutions.

“A place on the IDC FinTech Rankings is a significant accomplishment, demonstrating a provider’s commitment to the success of its financial institution clients,” states Karen Massey, Research Manager at IDC Financial Insights. “The IDC Fintech Rankings, now in its 15th year, is the global industry standard register of financial services tech providers, and we congratulate the 2018 winners.”

According to IDC Financial Insights, the providers supply the technological backbone of the financial services industry, one in which IDC forecasts worldwide spending on IT to reach half a trillion dollars by 2020. There are two sets of rankings: The Top 100 represents companies that derive more than 1/3 of their revenue from financial institutions. The Top 25 Enterprise companies are enterprise technology firms that serve multiple industries, with significant revenue in financial services, but less than 1/3 of it from financial institutions.

Today, many leading financial institutions around the world count on Verint’s customer engagement offerings—available in the cloud and on-premises—to improve the customer experience, drive revenue, and mitigate fraud and risk.

About IDC Financial Insights

IDC Financial Insights assists financial service businesses and IT leaders, as well as the suppliers who serve them, in making more effective technology decisions by providing accurate, timely, and insightful fact-based research and consulting services. Staffed by senior analysts with decades of industry experience, our global research analyzes and advises on business and technology issues facing the banking, insurance, and securities and investments industries. International Data Corporation (IDC) is the premier global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, and events for the information technology market. IDC is a subsidiary of IDG, the world’s leading technology, media, research, and events company. For more information, please visit www.idc.com/financial, email info@idc-fi.com, or call 508-620-5533.

About Verint Systems Inc.

Verint® (Nasdaq: VRNT) is a global leader in Actionable Intelligence® solutions with a focus on customer engagement optimization, security intelligence, and fraud, risk and compliance. Today, over 10,000 organizations in more than 180 countries—including over 85 percent of the Fortune 100—count on intelligence from Verint solutions to make more informed, effective and timely decisions. Learn more about how we’re creating A Smarter World with Actionable Intelligence® at www.verint.com.

This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” including statements regarding expectations, predictions, views, opportunities, plans, strategies, beliefs, and statements of similar effect relating to Verint Systems Inc. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and they are based on management's expectations that involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. For a detailed discussion of these risk factors, see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2018, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended July 31, 2018, and other filings we make with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Verint assumes no obligation to update or revise them or to provide reasons why actual results may differ.

VERINT, ACTIONABLE INTELLIGENCE, THE CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT COMPANY, NEXT IT, OPINIONLAB, TERROGENCE, SENSECY, CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT SOLUTIONS, CYBER INTELLIGENCE SOLUTIONS, EDGEVR, RELIANT, VANTAGE, STAR-GATE, SUNTECH, and VIGIA are trademarks or registered trademarks of Verint Systems Inc. or its subsidiaries. Other trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181018005165/en/