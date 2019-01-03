Verint : Named the Contact Center Applications Market Leader by Frost & Sullivan

SAO PAULO, Brazil and MELVILLE, N.Y., January 3, 2019 - Verint® Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNT), the Customer Engagement Company™, today announced that it has been recognized by Frost & Sullivan as the market leader in the Latin American contact center applications industry.

The recipient of the industry analyst's 2018 Latin American Contact Center Applications Market Leadership Award, Verint was selected from a field of candidates based on excellence in 10 key performance criteria, including product quality, implementation excellence, product differentiation, price/performance value and customer experience from purchase, to ownership, to service.

In presenting the award, Frost & Sullivan noted Verint's 2018 unveiling of new, automated customer self-service capabilities in its customer engagement solutions. This includes its intelligent virtual assistants (IVAs) and enterprise chatbots powered by an open, modular artificial intelligence (AI) engine, which provide customers personalized answers based on prior purchases, their location, and other factors.

Frost & Sullivan also highlighted Verint's real-time speech analytics solutions and its ability to help Latin American companies add value to each customer interaction by quickly analyzing large amounts of data to improve the customer experience.

'Verint has automated CX operations through its unique and easy integration with most customer engagement ecosystems and platforms worldwide,' said Juan González, research director of information and communication technologies, Frost & Sullivan. 'As a leading vendor in the recording, quality assurance, and analytics markets, the company has recently garnered several success stories in Latin America with its speech analytics and intelligent virtual assistant solutions.'

Analyst Cites Banco Votorantim's Success

One notable example mentioned by Frost & Sullivan is Banco Votorantim, the fifth largest private bank in Brazil, which in 2017 decided to invest in Verint Speech Analytics to reduce legal costs and improve customer satisfaction. By screening 17,000 calls a day, the company started to filter interactions that could potentially become legal claims. Once those potential threats were identified, Banco Votorantim dealt with most of them (88%) through the callback unit, which was created specifically to act on critical issues.

In 2018, Verint's speech analytics solution now provides savings in the amount of two to three times the size of Banco Votorantim's initial 2017 investment. In addition to the savings, Banco Votorantim improved operational processes and raised the quality of customer interactions, while upgrading its branding and increasing customer loyalty.

Validation of Hard Work

'With over 50 years of worldwide presence as an industry analyst firm, Frost & Sullivan's global expertise makes this award particularly honorable,' said Verint's Diego Gomez, VP Latin America and Caribbean. 'We are proud of the firm's validation of our hard work in bringing Intelligent Self-Service automation capabilities alongside workforce optimization, speech and data analytics, and other tools in our customer engagement platform, and our strategy to become a full-strength platform partner with leading companies in Latin America.'

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, enables clients to accelerate growth and achieve best in class positions in growth, innovation, and leadership. The company's Growth Partnership Service provides the CEO and the CEO's Growth Team with disciplined research and best practice models to drive the generation, evaluation, and implementation of powerful growth strategies. Frost & Sullivan leverages over 50 years of experience in partnering with Global 1000 companies, emerging businesses, and the investment community from more than 40 offices on six continents.

About Verint Systems Inc.

Verint® (Nasdaq: VRNT) is a global leader in Actionable Intelligence® solutions with a focus on customer engagement optimization, security intelligence, and fraud, risk and compliance. Today, over 10,000 organizations in more than 180 countries-including over 85 percent of the Fortune 100-count on intelligence from Verint solutions to make more informed, effective and timely decisions. Learn more about how we're creating A Smarter World with Actionable Intelligence® at www.verint.com.

This press release contains 'forward-looking statements,' including statements regarding expectations, predictions, views, opportunities, plans, strategies, beliefs, and statements of similar effect relating to Verint Systems Inc. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and they are based on management's expectations that involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. For a detailed discussion of these risk factors, see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2018, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended October 31, 2018, and other filings we make with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Verint assumes no obligation to update or revise them or to provide reasons why actual results may differ.

VERINT, ACTIONABLE INTELLIGENCE, THE CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT COMPANY, NEXT IT, OPINIONLAB, TERROGENCE, SENSECY, CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT SOLUTIONS, CYBER INTELLIGENCE SOLUTIONS, EDGEVR, RELIANT, VANTAGE, STAR-GATE, SUNTECH, and VIGIA are trademarks or registered trademarks of Verint Systems Inc. or its subsidiaries. Other trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.