Verint : Only Vendor Recognized by Gartner in the 2020 Magic Quadrants for the CRM Customer Engagement Center and Workforce Engagement Management

Verint® Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company™, today announced its recognition in Gartner, Inc.’s Magic Quadrant for the CRM Customer Engagement Center* (CEC) report, published June 4, 2020, by the research and advisory firm. In addition to being recognized in this report, the firm also named Verint a Leader in its Magic Quadrant for Workforce Engagement Management** (WEM) research earlier this year.

In this month’s CEC report, Verint was evaluated on 15 criteria across two key areas—ability to execute and completeness of vision—for its Engagement Management™ offering, including employee desktop, knowledge management and many other applications, as part of the company’s broader Customer Engagement™ portfolio.

In the report, Gartner predicts that by 2023, 30% of customer service organizations will deliver proactive customer service using artificial intelligence (AI), process orchestration and continuous intelligence.

Verint’s comprehensive Customer Engagement solutions leverage artificial intelligence, automation and the cloud to provide customer interaction and workflow capabilities as well as advanced analytics that enable organizations to strike the right balance between elevating the customer experience and improving operational efficiency across both assisted and self-service channels.

Gartner CEC report analysts, Brian Manusama and Nadine LeBlanc state, “Customer service and support organizations must deliver consistent, effortless, intelligent and personalized customer service experiences. In order to fulfill that ambition, they should use the four technology pillars of great customer service — getting connected, process orchestration, knowledge and insight, and resource management.”

“Once again this year, we are pleased to be the only provider to have customer engagement solutions recognized in both Gartner reports,” says Verint’s President, Elan Moriah. “Verint is an innovator in artificial intelligence and analytics and a visionary in customer engagement. Leading organizations across industries and around the world turn to Verint to help them balance an improved customer experience with greater operational efficiency as competitive differentiators and fuel their evolution toward modern customer engagement.”

