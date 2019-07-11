Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Verint Systems Inc.    VRNT

VERINT SYSTEMS INC.

(VRNT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Verint : Only Vendor Recognized in Three Customer Service Evaluations by Independent Research Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/11/2019 | 08:32am EDT

Named a Strong Performer in Conversational AI Report; Ranked Highest in Current Offering Category in Customer Service and Digital Voice of Customer Solutions Report

Verint® Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company, today announced that its solutions have been recognized in three evaluation reports by the independent research firm Forrester Research, Inc. The three Forrester WaveTM evaluations highlight the ‘providers that matter most’ for mature and evolving customer engagement solutions.

Among the select companies that Forrester invited to participate in the evaluations, Verint solutions are the only ones recognized in all three reports.

  • Verint scores highest in current offering category in Customer Service Solutions report. In The Forrester Wave™: Customer Service Solutions, Q2 2019 published June 18, Forrester ranked Verint the highest in the current offering category, noting that Verint’s customer service solutions had the broadest set of capabilities in the evaluation and are used by hundreds of enterprises.

    “(Verint’s) vision is to allow companies to deliver elevated experiences while reducing cost by simplifying, modernizing, and automating engagement,” the report states. “It achieves this with its broad portfolio of workforce optimization, agent desktop, self-service, and voice-of-the-customer technologies—a vision that maps to Forrester’s view of ecosystem consolidation for customer service.”1
  • Verint a strong performer in Conversational AI. In The Forrester New Wave™: Conversational AI for Customer Service, Q2 2019 published June 11, Forrester named Verint a Strong Performer among “providers that matter most” for its Virtual Assistant platform. Verint received a “differentiated” rating—the highest score available—in the “vision” criterion.

    “Verint’s strong analytics environment stands out from the pack,” the report states. “Verint believes that natural language understanding (NLU) is swiftly heading toward commoditization. This makes analytics a key differentiator, and it’s an area in which Verint shines.”

    Noting that Verint’s customers universally praised the firm’s experience in the market, the report states, “Verint’s long experience in the market, solid functionality across the board, and pragmatic attitude make it a good match to help brands create reasonable goals and achieve them.”2
  • Verint highest in Digital VoC solution strength. Forrester gave Verint’s VoC offering the highest score in the Current Offering category in the May 20 report, The Forrester WaveTM: Digital Voice-of-The-Customer Specialist Platforms, Q2 2019.

Today's VoC webinar

Forrester Senior Analyst Faith Adams, author of the VoC report, will be a guest expert in Verint's webinar, The Future of CX: Listening, Analysis & Action on VoC Enterprise-Wide, scheduled for 2-3 p.m. ET today, Thursday, July 11. The webinar will focus on how high-quality VoC programs generate and prove exceptional ROI and drive organization-wide engagement and ownership. Click here for more information and to register.

To learn more about Verint’s Customer Engagement solutions, click here.

About Verint Systems Inc.

Verint® (Nasdaq: VRNT) is a global leader in Actionable Intelligence® solutions with a focus on customer engagement optimization and cyber intelligence. Today, over 10,000 organizations in more than 180 countries—including over 85 percent of the Fortune 100—count on intelligence from Verint solutions to make more informed, effective and timely decisions. Learn more about how we’re creating A Smarter World with Actionable Intelligence® at www.verint.com.

Source: 1. The Forrester Wave™: Customer Service Solutions, Q2 2019, published June 18, 2019; 2. The Forrester New Wave™: Conversational AI for Customer Service, Q2 2019, published June 11, 2019; 3. The Forrester WaveTM: Digital Voice-of-The-Customer Specialist Platforms, Q2 2019, published May 20, 2019.

This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” including statements regarding expectations, predictions, views, opportunities, plans, strategies, beliefs, and statements of similar effect relating to Verint Systems Inc. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and they are based on management's expectations that involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. For a detailed discussion of these risk factors, see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2019, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended April 30, 2019, and other filings we make with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Verint assumes no obligation to update or revise them or to provide reasons why actual results may differ.

VERINT, ACTIONABLE INTELLIGENCE, THE CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT COMPANY, NEXT IT, FORESEE, OPINIONLAB, KIRAN ANALYTICS, TERROGENCE, SENSECY, CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT SOLUTIONS, CYBER INTELLIGENCE SOLUTIONS, EDGEVR, RELIANT, VANTAGE, STAR-GATE, SUNTECH, and VIGIA are trademarks or registered trademarks of Verint Systems Inc. or its subsidiaries. Other trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VERINT SYSTEMS INC.
08:32aVERINT : Only Vendor Recognized in Three Customer Service Evaluations by Indepen..
BU
07/08VERINT SYSTEMS INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits..
AQ
07/02VERINT : July Events Showcase Boosting Operational Efficiency through Automation..
BU
06/25VERINT : Only Vendor Recognized by Gartner in the 2019 Magic Quadrant for the CR..
BU
06/25VERINT : Consumers love exceptional service, will jump ship for it
AQ
06/24VERINT SYSTEMS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Ma..
AQ
06/24VERINT : Announces Credit Rating Upgrade from Moody's
BU
06/24VERINT : Announces Preliminary Voting Results From 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockh..
BU
06/13VERINT : Study Shows Two-Thirds of Consumers Prepared to Flee to Brands Offering..
BU
06/12TOP FOUR EVENTS THIS MONTH : Verint to Showcase How to Unlock the Value in Custo..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 373 M
EBIT 2020 306 M
Net income 2020 94,6 M
Debt 2020 107 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 37,8x
P/E ratio 2021 26,0x
EV / Sales2020 2,70x
EV / Sales2021 2,29x
Capitalization 3 596 M
Chart VERINT SYSTEMS INC.
Duration : Period :
Verint Systems Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VERINT SYSTEMS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 68,3  $
Last Close Price 54,7  $
Spread / Highest target 37,2%
Spread / Average Target 24,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,90%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel Bodner Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Douglas Edward Robinson Chief Financial Officer
Howard Safir Independent Director
Earl C. Shanks Independent Director
John Richard Egan Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VERINT SYSTEMS INC.29.24%3 596
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION22.57%124 547
ACCENTURE35.95%122 146
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES11.37%115 629
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING25.49%71 612
VMWARE, INC.21.47%68 162
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About