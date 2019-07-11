Verint : Only Vendor Recognized in Three Customer Service Evaluations by Independent Research Firm

Named a Strong Performer in Conversational AI Report; Ranked Highest in Current Offering Category in Customer Service and Digital Voice of Customer Solutions Report

Verint® Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company™, today announced that its solutions have been recognized in three evaluation reports by the independent research firm Forrester Research, Inc. The three Forrester WaveTM evaluations highlight the ‘providers that matter most’ for mature and evolving customer engagement solutions.

Among the select companies that Forrester invited to participate in the evaluations, Verint solutions are the only ones recognized in all three reports.

Verint scores highest in current offering category in Customer Service Solutions report. In The Forrester Wave™: Customer Service Solutions, Q2 2019 published June 18, Forrester ranked Verint the highest in the current offering category, noting that Verint’s customer service solutions had the broadest set of capabilities in the evaluation and are used by hundreds of enterprises.



“(Verint’s) vision is to allow companies to deliver elevated experiences while reducing cost by simplifying, modernizing, and automating engagement,” the report states. “It achieves this with its broad portfolio of workforce optimization, agent desktop, self-service, and voice-of-the-customer technologies—a vision that maps to Forrester’s view of ecosystem consolidation for customer service.”1

Verint a strong performer in Conversational AI. In The Forrester New Wave™: Conversational AI for Customer Service, Q2 2019 published June 11, Forrester named Verint a Strong Performer among “providers that matter most” for its Virtual Assistant platform. Verint received a “differentiated” rating—the highest score available—in the “vision” criterion.



“Verint’s strong analytics environment stands out from the pack,” the report states. “Verint believes that natural language understanding (NLU) is swiftly heading toward commoditization. This makes analytics a key differentiator, and it’s an area in which Verint shines.”



Noting that Verint’s customers universally praised the firm’s experience in the market, the report states, “Verint’s long experience in the market, solid functionality across the board, and pragmatic attitude make it a good match to help brands create reasonable goals and achieve them.”2

Verint highest in Digital VoC solution strength. Forrester gave Verint’s VoC offering the highest score in the Current Offering category in the May 20 report, The Forrester WaveTM: Digital Voice-of-The-Customer Specialist Platforms, Q2 2019.

Today's VoC webinar

Forrester Senior Analyst Faith Adams, author of the VoC report, will be a guest expert in Verint's webinar, The Future of CX: Listening, Analysis & Action on VoC Enterprise-Wide, scheduled for 2-3 p.m. ET today, Thursday, July 11. The webinar will focus on how high-quality VoC programs generate and prove exceptional ROI and drive organization-wide engagement and ownership. Click here for more information and to register.

To learn more about Verint’s Customer Engagement solutions, click here.

