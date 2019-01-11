Verint : Recognises Customers Across EMEA for Exemplary Results in Customer Engagement, Employee Engagement and Workforce Optimisation

Verint® Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company™, celebrates its customers across EMEA and today announced 10 organisations that have been awarded for excellence in customer engagement, employee engagement, workforce optimisation (WFO), financial compliance and more.

These awards were presented during Engage EMEA 2018, Verint’s annual EMEA customer conference at the Landmark London on 29 November 2018.

At the conference, the following organisations were recognised across 10 categories for exemplary results achieved using Verint Customer Engagement™ solutions:

The Engage EMEA Customer Conference welcomed hundreds of attendees and featured user group and customer-led sessions that explored best practices for optimising customer engagement using workforce engagement, voice of the customer, intelligent self-service, compliance and fraud solutions from Verint.

Steven Van Belleghem, leading expert on customer experience, opened the keynote sessions on the future of customer engagement, and Nick Leeson, business speaker and former Barings trader, closed the day with his insights and thoughts on risk, compliance, corporate governance and company culture.

Customers were also able to test-drive new solutions and provide input on product development in the Verint Customer Experience Zone and the Product Innovation Zone.

“We are delighted to receive our Optimising Customer Engagement Award,” says Niall Thomas, Head of Knowledge and Quality Assurance, EIR. “We implemented our Case Management and Knowledge Management solutions early this year and are already seeing the benefits. Our agents now have a unified view of customer case histories, which is driving employee and customer satisfaction. We’ve also seen user adoption increase from 29% to over 80%.”

On receiving the Optimising the Workforce Award, Scott Doherty, Resource Planning Manager, esure, notes, “We’re so pleased to see our hard work recognised. Verint’s Workforce Management system has enabled us to give a high degree of self-service to colleagues and helped us transition staff away from an inflexible 19-week rotation, to a range of lifestyle shifts with the core values of providing staff Choice, Certainty and Control over their working lives.”

Regarding its Improving Processes category win, Richard Simpson, Network Resource Planning Manager, Royal Mail Customer Experience, says, “We are delighted to have won this award. For Royal Mail, improving processes using Verint Performance Management has been key. We’ve seen a significant increase in the management of performance data and we now deliver data for Telephony, Chat, E-mail and Back Office. This helps us respond to customer enquiries quickly and efficiently, which is particularly important in the run-up to Christmas, the busiest time of year for Royal Mail.”

“This year, we received an unprecedented number of entrants to our annual customer awards,” says Nick Nonini, managing director EMEA at Verint. “Once again, we are inspired by this impressive group of entrants and the results that they achieved using not only our solutions, but combining them with a dedicated focus and desire to dramatically improve processes and customer engagement. These awards acknowledge and recognise their outstanding achievements over the past year.”

