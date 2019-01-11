Verint : Recognises Customers Across EMEA for Exemplary Results in Customer Engagement, Employee Engagement and Workforce Optimisation

Verint®
Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company™,
celebrates its customers across EMEA and today announced 10
organisations that have been awarded for excellence in customer
engagement, employee engagement, workforce optimisation (WFO), financial
compliance and more.
These awards were presented during Engage
EMEA 2018, Verint’s annual EMEA customer conference at the Landmark
London on 29 November 2018.
At the conference, the following organisations were recognised across 10
categories for exemplary results achieved using Verint Customer
Engagement™ solutions:
The Engage EMEA Customer Conference welcomed hundreds of attendees and
featured user group and customer-led sessions that explored best
practices for optimising customer engagement using workforce engagement,
voice of the customer, intelligent self-service, compliance and fraud
solutions from Verint.
Steven Van Belleghem, leading expert on customer experience, opened the
keynote sessions on the future of customer engagement, and Nick Leeson,
business speaker and former Barings trader, closed the day with his
insights and thoughts on risk, compliance, corporate governance and
company culture.
Customers were also able to test-drive new solutions and provide input
on product development in the Verint Customer Experience Zone and the
Product Innovation Zone.
“We are delighted to receive our Optimising Customer Engagement Award,”
says Niall Thomas, Head of Knowledge and Quality Assurance, EIR. “We
implemented our Case Management and Knowledge Management solutions early
this year and are already seeing the benefits. Our agents now have a
unified view of customer case histories, which is driving employee and
customer satisfaction. We’ve also seen user adoption increase from 29%
to over 80%.”
On receiving the Optimising the Workforce Award, Scott Doherty, Resource
Planning Manager, esure, notes, “We’re so pleased to see our hard work
recognised. Verint’s Workforce Management system has enabled us to give
a high degree of self-service to colleagues and helped us transition
staff away from an inflexible 19-week rotation, to a range of lifestyle
shifts with the core values of providing staff Choice, Certainty and
Control over their working lives.”
Regarding its Improving Processes category win, Richard Simpson, Network
Resource Planning Manager, Royal Mail Customer Experience, says, “We are
delighted to have won this award. For Royal Mail, improving processes
using Verint Performance Management has been key. We’ve seen a
significant increase in the management of performance data and we now
deliver data for Telephony, Chat, E-mail and Back Office. This helps us
respond to customer enquiries quickly and efficiently, which is
particularly important in the run-up to Christmas, the busiest time of
year for Royal Mail.”
“This year, we received an unprecedented number of entrants to our
annual customer awards,” says Nick Nonini, managing director EMEA at
Verint. “Once again, we are inspired by this impressive group of
entrants and the results that they achieved using not only our
solutions, but combining them with a dedicated focus and desire to
dramatically improve processes and customer engagement. These awards
acknowledge and recognise their outstanding achievements over the past
year.”
About Verint Systems Inc.
Verint® (Nasdaq: VRNT) is a global leader in Actionable
Intelligence® solutions with a focus on customer engagement
optimisation, security intelligence, and fraud, risk and compliance.
Today, over 10,000 organisations in more than 180 countries—including
over 85 percent of the Fortune 100—count on intelligence from Verint
solutions to make more informed, effective and timely decisions. Learn
more about how we’re creating A Smarter World with Actionable
Intelligence® at www.verint.com.
This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” including
statements regarding expectations, predictions, views, opportunities,
plans, strategies, beliefs, and statements of similar effect relating to
Verint Systems Inc. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees
of future performance and they are based on management's expectations
that involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, any of
which could cause actual results to differ materially from those
expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. For a
detailed discussion of these risk factors, see our Annual Report on Form
10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2018, our Quarterly Report on
Form 10-Q for the quarter ended October 31, 2018, and other filings we
make with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this
press release are made as of the date of this press release and, except
as required by law, Verint assumes no obligation to update or revise
them or to provide reasons why actual results may differ.
VERINT, ACTIONABLE INTELLIGENCE, THE CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT COMPANY, NEXT
IT, OPINIONLAB, TERROGENCE, SENSECY, CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT SOLUTIONS,
CYBER INTELLIGENCE SOLUTIONS, EDGEVR, RELIANT, VANTAGE, STAR-GATE,
SUNTECH, and VIGIA are trademarks or registered trademarks of Verint
Systems Inc. or its subsidiaries. Other trademarks mentioned are the
property of their respective owners.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190111005420/en/