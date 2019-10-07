Verint : Speech Analytics Takes First Place in Three 2019 Awards for Excellence and Voted People's Choice

Speech Technology Magazine’s People’s Choice Awards, Brazil’s Consumidor Moderno Award and Premio Conarec 2019 Recognize Verint’s Speech Analytics Solution for Quality, Innovation and Customer Satisfaction

Verint® Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company™, today announced that it has received three awards for its Speech Analytics™ solution—awards that highlight the organization as a leader in quality, innovation and customer satisfaction. Solutions leverage AI and machine learning to automatically surface conversational topics—providing insights related to process improvement, self-service, cost containment and customer experience.

The three awards recognize Verint Speech Analytics’ contribution to customer engagement in the contact center.

Speech Technology Magazine’s People’s Choice Awards 2019

Verint Speech Analytics placed first among the speech analytics solutions that were considered in the Speech Technology awards*. Visitors to the magazine’s website voted on their favorite tools and platforms in a range of categories including speech recognition, speech to text, chatbots and speech biometrics. Produced by Speech Technology Media, Speech Technology magazine is a leading source of global news, information and analysis relating to the speech technology industry.

Brazil’s Consumidor Moderno Award 2019

Verint Speech Analytics took first place in the Speech Analytics category in the 20th edition of the Consumidor Moderno Award for Customer Service Excellence in Brazil**. Promoted by the information services firm Grupo Padrão and administered by the Center for Standard Intelligence (CIP) in partnership with OnYou, the award recognizes companies and professionals who demonstrate a commitment to quality in customer relationships and is designed to foster best practices in customer service.

Premio Conarec 2019 Award

Verint took first place in the Speech Analytics System category in the Premio Conarec 2019 Awards. The Conarec Award is the highest recognition of relational intelligence and engagement among players in the customer relationship market. The recognition follows the Brazilian Panorama study of the Customer Relationship Sector, a comprehensive study based on an index that measures key factors in successful management of the strategic relationships between customers and companies.

“Speech Analytics is one of the Voice of the Customer (VoC) solutions that is helping elevate the contact center to a more strategic position within the enterprise,” says Verint’s Nancy Treaster, SVP and general manager of strategic operations. “By providing insight into what customers are saying, the solution enables companies to not only take immediate action to address the source of customer dissatisfaction, but also provides valuable insights for the company’s customer experience, process improvement, product development, and marketing teams. We are delighted to have been selected by Speech Technology Magazine readers as their top speech analytics solution and to be recognized for our hard work in making speech analytics a tool for quickly improving the customer experience.”

Part of the Verint Customer Engagementportfolio, Speech Analytics uses AI and machine learning to surface powerful insights that help organizations improve customer experience, drive efficiency, improve sales performance, and more. Verint currently processes over 7 billion calls per year, transcribing and analyzing calls in over 65 languages and variants for our global customer base.

* Verint received Speech Technology Magazine’s People’s Choice Award in April 2019

** Verint was honored in May 2019 for Consumidor Moderno’s Award for Customer Service Excellence in Brazil

