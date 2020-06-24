Verint : Speech Technology Industry Insiders Recognize Verint with 2020 People's Choice Awards

Verint’s Analytics, AI and Self-Service Solutions Voted Favorites Across Five Categories

Verint® Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company™, today announced that it has won five Speech Technology 2020 People’s Choice Awards. Part of Verint’s broader Customer Engagement portfolio, the winning solutions leverage AI and machine learning to automatically surface powerful insights that help organizations elevate customer experience, improve processes and sales performance, and drive operational efficiency. Verint’s Experience Cloud and Self-Service Cloud solutions were recognized in five categories including: Speech Analytics, Speech-to-Text, Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning/Natural Language Processing, Chat Bots and Interactive Voice Response (IVR).

“This year marks the 25th anniversary of Speech Technology magazine’s founding, and the industry is showing no signs of slowing down when it comes to technological innovation,” said Leonard Klie, Speech Technology magazine’s editor. “From consumer electronics to business technology vendors, this year’s winners of the People’s Choice Awards demonstrate the industry’s best and show just how diverse, useful, and popular voice technology has become today.”

Speech Technology Magazine, a leading global source of news and analysis on the speech technology industry gave its readers—and the people who use, develop, and work with voice technologies every day—the power to decide who wins the annual awards. They received input from more than 1,200 industry insiders, casting their votes for more than 100 technology vendors across 11 categories.

“We are very appreciative of all of our customers, partners and colleagues who voted for our solutions,” says Verint’s Nancy Treaster, SVP and general manager, strategic operations. “All of our customer engagement solutions have been put to the test most recently in response to the COVID-19 crisis and have helped our customers adapt and respond successfully. We’re very grateful to play a part in that and to be recognized by the industry.”

To learn more about the solutions recognized, click the following links: Speech Analytics, Self-Service Cloud, and Verint Experience Cloud. To join a Verint Virtual On-Demand Session featuring Speech Analytics titled, “Self-Serve, Simplify or Sell: Optimizing in Times of Uncertainty,” click here.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200624005181/en/