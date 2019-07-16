Verint : Strengthens Integration with Microsoft for Compliance Recording

Will Empower Businesses to Capture Microsoft Teams Interactions across Contact Center, Back-office, and Trading Floor Operations

MICROSOFT INSPIRE — Verint® Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company™, today announced that it has engaged with Microsoft to support compliance recording for Microsoft Teams. This collaboration will enable further development, integration, co-selling efforts and support of Teams with the Verint Financial Compliance portfolio, a holistic suite of compliance solutions. Leveraging the joint capabilities, organizations will benefit from streamlined teamwork and enhanced collaboration using Microsoft’s fastest-growing business application while adhering to relevant regulatory requirements for record keeping, monitoring and reporting. The added layer of compliance recording will empower businesses to capture Teams interactions properly across contact center, back-office, and trading floor operations.

Verint has developed leading compliance solutions designed to mitigate compliance risk for Microsoft Unified Communications (UC) for the past 10 years. Verint’s was one of the first recording systems to receive Skype for Business certification in 2016 and supports all communication modes and multiple conversation scenarios available in the platform, augmented by deep integration with Microsoft Azure. Verint is developing the recording solution built on the future Compliance Recording APIs for Teams, thus enabling businesses from regulated industries to address compliance concerns within their omnichannel communications and collaboration environment.

Secure and Compliant Recording Solution

Verint Financial Compliance records all communication and media sources from Unified Communications, collaboration, mobile, trading turret and IP telephony platforms. Given the need to comply with a series of legislation in the financial markets—such as the Dodd-Frank Act in the United States and MiFID II in the European Union—innovative and integrated compliance capabilities are critical in financial services organizations to support sophisticated regulatory demands. Verint Financial Compliance helps address the increasing scope and volume of voice and electronic communications data that must be recorded, stored and available for retrieval.

“Verint and Microsoft have had a successful partnership for nearly a decade, and we were the first to offer recording solutions to capture all business communications and record a variety of call scenarios across Microsoft solutions,” says Verint’s John Bourne, senior vice president, global channels and alliances. “With over 270 joint compliance customers across 40 countries, we’re excited to continue our strategic integration efforts with Microsoft Teams to offer a secure and compliant recording infrastructure designed to support recording multiple modes of communication in peer-to-peer interactions and conference meetings while providing a seamless user experience.”

Verint is a global leader in cloud and on-premises customer engagement solutions—with a focus on workforce engagement, voice of the customer, intelligent self-service, fraud and compliance. Verint Financial Compliance solutions offer a broad range of capabilities including the ability to capture communications data—including voice, IM, SMS, video, screen activities and content sharing—from UC and Collaboration solutions along with automated operational verification, compliance assurance, advanced speech transcription and analytics, and an open approach to facilitate integration.

