Verint : Top Brands, Industry Analysts, Global Partners and Verint Experts to Present at Virtual Customer Engagement Conference

Event Focused on Balancing CX and Operational Efficiency in the Current Environment

Verint® Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company™, today announced it will host an interactive, virtual customer and partner event on May 20-21. The virtual customer engagement conference will feature customer, partner and industry analyst-led sessions organized into tracks – with cloud strategies and automation embedded throughout – spanning themes including the following:

Empowering the Workforce: New Normal

Maximizing Productivity in a Crisis

Ensuring Compliance in the Pandemic

Elevating Response: Analytics & AI

Listening to Customers & Employees

Moving to the Cloud: Here & Now

Verint Virtual will enable attendees to stay engaged and share ideas for strengthening customer engagement during the current COVID-19 environment and gain strategies for returning to regular business operations. Verint subject matter experts will address ways to improve workforce visibility, compliance and productivity to meet the unique, urgent needs of the current work environment.

Customer sessions, led by engagement experts at companies including U-Haul, Navy Federal Credit Union, Virginia Lottery, Everise, MTD Products, Manulife and many others, will share best practices and innovations with Verint solutions. Industry analyst sessions include those from DMG Consulting, LLC, Forrester, Opus Research and Saddletree Research. Also, Verint will be co-presenting in sessions with the following leading partners: Avaya, Cisco, Microsoft, AWS, ConvergeOne, Five9 and TTEC.

“This interactive, virtual event and all the sessions are designed to help customers immediately with best practices, solutions and new programs to assist them in the current crisis and through to recovery,” says Verint’s Ryan Hollenbeck, senior vice president, global marketing. “Attendees will find sessions focused on how to use their existing Verint solutions and stay connected with employees and customers. We look forward to hosting our customers, partners, industry analysts and key influencers as we connect and collaborate on new strategies that balance exceptional customer experiences with operational efficiency in the current environment.”

In addition to educational sessions, participants can interact in the customer zone and exhibit hall and join a forum to connect with Verint product experts.

For more information on sessions and to register, click here. Follow Verint commentary on Twitter @Verint and #VerintVirtual.

