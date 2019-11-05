Verint : Unveils Integrated Financial Compliance Solutions with Microsoft Teams

‘Microsoft Ignite’ Attendees to See How Verint’s Solution Bridges ‘Compliance Gap’ by Recording, Archiving across Collaboration Modes in Teams

Verint® Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company™, today announced that the integration* of the Verint Financial Compliance portfolio and Microsoft Teams will be showcased at Microsoft Ignite in Orlando Nov. 4-8. Verint will demonstrate its compliance capabilities, across the full complement of Microsoft Teams unified communication and collaboration capabilities to enable employees in regulated businesses to comply with regulatory compliance requirements.

“Companies are challenged with the increasing scope and volume of voice and electronic communications data that must be recorded, stored and made available for retrieval,” says Verint’s John Bourne, senior vice president, global channels and alliances. “The agreement to leverage the joint capabilities of Verint Financial Compliance and Teams—Microsoft’s fastest-growing business application—was announced in July, and now we’re ready to unveil the results of this collaboration. By making it possible to capture, store, analyze and retrieve the wide range of collaboration modes offered by Teams, Verint is providing additional and essential compliance options.”

Recording the full breadth of Teams meetings: voice, IM, video and screen sharing

Unified communication and collaboration tools such as Microsoft Teams are powerful enablers of better communications at all levels within an organization, but traditional compliance recording solutions were not designed to capture all of the communication modes offered by the platform—instant messaging, video meetings and screen sharing, as well as voice calling.

This can pose a challenge when Teams is used in a regulated environment, where external compliance rules frequently require the recording and retention of all types of electronic communications. Verint’s multi-platform recording capabilities make it possible for companies that use Teams to be assured they comply with the industry and government regulatory monitoring and archiving requirements.

Verint’s Financial Compliance solution was among the first to be certified for use with Microsoft Skype for Business and is still one of a few solutions that can capture, store, analyze and retrieve data shared via all the communication modes offered by Skype.

“We are pleased that Verint has leveraged its experience and success with Microsoft Skype for Business to provide the same benefits to users of our Teams platform,” said Mike Ammerlaan, director, Microsoft 365 Ecosystem at Microsoft Corp. “The collaboration enables our customers to meet a mission-critical challenge in today’s toughening regulatory environment.”

Verint Financial Compliance is used by hundreds of organizations, in more than 40 countries and across many industries, that rely on Skype for Business to work more quickly, efficiently and effectively. One of those companies is the Swiss multinational investment financial services company UBS Group AG, a long-time Verint Financial Compliance user with Microsoft Skype for Business.

“We are excited about our continued collaboration with Verint, Microsoft and our partner, Luware AG and look forward to the new integration with Microsoft Teams to expand Verint’s secure and compliance recording infrastructure across all the communication capabilities Teams offers,” said Gregory Hawkins, Global Lead for Microsoft Teams, UBS. “As our teams are increasingly comprised of remote workers who are frequently dispersed around the globe, a flexible collaboration platform is essential—as is the assurance that we are in compliance with our industry’s regulatory requirements.”

The Compliance integration with Teams will expand on Verint’s broad portfolio of Microsoft IP Co-Sell designated applications. Today, Verint’s Workforce Engagement, Voice of the Customer and Financial Compliance for Skype for Business solutions are all IP Co-Sell designated. The continued collaboration with Microsoft spans Verint’s partnership activities as a member of the One Commercial Partner Program.

Verint is a global leader in cloud and on-premise customer engagement solutions—with a focus on workforce engagement, voice of the customer, intelligent self-service, fraud and compliance. For more information on Verint Financial Compliance offerings, click here.

* General availability is planned for Q1 2020.

