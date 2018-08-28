Verint : to Announce Second Quarter Financial Results on Wednesday, September 5, 2018

Verint®
Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNT) today announced it will conduct a
conference call on Wednesday, September 5, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. ET to
review its second quarter financial results (for the quarter ended July
31, 2018) and discuss its outlook. An earnings press release will be
issued after market close on September 5.
Conference Call
A real-time webcast of the conference call will be available on our
website at www.verint.com.
The conference call can also be accessed live via telephone at
1-844-309-0615 (United States and Canada) and 1-661-378-9462
(International). The passcode is 1436528. Please dial in 5-10 minutes
prior to the scheduled start time.
About Verint Systems Inc.
Verint® (Nasdaq: VRNT) is a global leader in Actionable
Intelligence® solutions with a focus on customer engagement
optimization, security intelligence, and fraud, risk and compliance.
Today, over 10,000 organizations in more than 180 countries—including
over 85 percent of the Fortune 100—count on intelligence from Verint
solutions to make more informed, effective and timely decisions. Learn
more about how we’re creating A Smarter World with Actionable
Intelligence® at www.verint.com.
This press release contains "forward-looking statements," including
statements regarding expectations, predictions, views, opportunities,
plans, strategies, beliefs, and statements of similar effect relating to
Verint Systems Inc. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees
of future performance and they are based on management's expectations
that involve a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, any of
which could cause actual results to differ materially from those
expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. For a
detailed discussion of these risk factors, see our Annual Report on Form
10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2018 and other filings we
make with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this
press release are made as of the date of this press release and, except
as required by law, Verint assumes no obligation to update or revise
them or to provide reasons why actual results may differ.
VERINT, ACTIONABLE INTELLIGENCE, THE CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT COMPANY, NEXT
IT, OPINIONLAB, TERROGENCE, SENSECY, CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT SOLUTIONS,
CYBER INTELLIGENCE SOLUTIONS, EDGEVR, RELIANT, VANTAGE, STAR-GATE,
SUNTECH, and VIGIA are trademarks or registered trademarks of Verint
Systems Inc. or its subsidiaries. Other trademarks mentioned are the
property of their respective owners.
