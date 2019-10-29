Veris : Appointment of Veris Australia Chief Executive Officer

ASX / MEDIA RELEASE - VRS

29 October 2019

Appointment of Veris Australia Chief Executive Officer

Veris is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael Shirley as Veris Australia's Chief Executive Officer.

Dr Shirley will assume National management responsibility for Veris Australia from Executive Director and founder of Elton Consulting, Brian Elton, who has led the Veris Australia business since October 2018 in an interim role.

Dr Shirley has extensive private sector management experience, including roles as Managing Director Clients with Aurecon Limited, Group Vice President - ANZ Infrastructure and Environment with international technical professional services firm Jacobs and has held a number of key domestic and international appointments with Sinclair Knight Merz.

Dr Shirley has extensive experience in a number of market sectors which Veris is exposed to and will assist in supporting further growth across the Veris Group. His strong understanding of client needs will support key strategic focus areas of Veris Australia, including surveying and geospatial /3D spatial services to support business growth and new customer acquisitions.

Veris Limited Managing Director Adam Lamond commented:

"I welcome Michael's appointment. His proven track record in leadership, strategic planning and business development will be instrumental in driving Veris Australia's margin growth, profitability and strengthening our national presence and market share."

"I would also like to thank Brian for his commitment to Veris Australia over the past 12 months, his drive to build the business and his support during structural and cultural change has been incredibly valuable."

"Brian will work closely with Michael in a transitional period following Michael's commencement in his new role. Brian will also continue providing strategic advice and support to the Elton Consulting business."