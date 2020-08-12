Veris : supports Tassal expansion in Queensland

12/08/2020

Veris is helping our client Tassal accelerate the next stage of its development at Proserpine as part of its prawn growth strategy.

Tassal, Australia's largest vertically integrated Salmon grower and Salmon and Seafood processor, is building on the success of its Salmon business by investing in assets and infrastructure to ramp-up its prawn production.

The $85 million expansion at Proserpine is targeted to deliver a potential 150ha of additional ponds by FY22, and the project has received 'Prescribed Project' status with the Queensland Government.

Veris provided town planning services to support the development application for the Stage 4 expansion at Proserpine.

Working closely with the client, Veris was able to advise on a number of complex planning considerations whilst ensuring Tassal could meet significant milestones and timelines attached to the approvals process and the delivery of their corporate strategy.

Our scope of services included: