MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Veris Limited    VRS   AU000000VRS5

VERIS LIMITED

(VRS)
  Report
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 08/11
0.037 AUD   -5.13%
0.037 AUD   -5.13%
12:28aVERIS : supports Tassal expansion in Queensland
PU
06/24VERIS : awarded contract for Granville Harbour Wind Farm
PU
06/14VERIS : awarded contract for Inland Rail
PU
Veris : supports Tassal expansion in Queensland

08/12/2020 | 12:28am EDT

12/08/2020

Veris is helping our client Tassal accelerate the next stage of its development at Proserpine as part of its prawn growth strategy.

Tassal, Australia's largest vertically integrated Salmon grower and Salmon and Seafood processor, is building on the success of its Salmon business by investing in assets and infrastructure to ramp-up its prawn production.

The $85 million expansion at Proserpine is targeted to deliver a potential 150ha of additional ponds by FY22, and the project has received 'Prescribed Project' status with the Queensland Government.

Veris provided town planning services to support the development application for the Stage 4 expansion at Proserpine.

Working closely with the client, Veris was able to advise on a number of complex planning considerations whilst ensuring Tassal could meet significant milestones and timelines attached to the approvals process and the delivery of their corporate strategy.

Our scope of services included:

  • Undertake detailed review of Local and State Government constraints and other matters of interest;
  • Coordinate and facilitate meetings with various Local and State Government departments;
  • Arrange and review various sub-consultant reports;
  • Preparation, lodgment and management of all necessary planning applications for the Stage 4 expansion; and
  • Obtain all necessary development permits to allow for the commencement of construction.

Disclaimer

Veris Limited published this content on 12 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2020 04:27:09 UTC
Financials
Sales 2019 126 M 89,6 M 89,6 M
Net income 2019 -40,1 M -28,5 M -28,5 M
Net Debt 2019 18,1 M 12,9 M 12,9 M
P/E ratio 2019 -0,42x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 15,0 M 10,7 M 10,7 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,98x
EV / Sales 2019 0,28x
Nbr of Employees 360
Free-Float 43,1%
Chart VERIS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Veris Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Shirley Chief Executive Officer
Karl Paganin Chairman
Steven Harding Chief Financial Officer
Adam Lamond Executive Director-Corporate & Strategy
Tom Lawrence Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VERIS LIMITED-37.29%11
CINTAS CORPORATION18.30%32 747
TELEPERFORMANCE20.52%17 969
LG CORP.18.29%13 240
UNITED RENTALS5.31%13 065
RENTOKIL INITIAL PLC16.38%13 030
