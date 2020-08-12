Veris : supports Tassal expansion in Queensland

12/08/2020
Veris is helping our client Tassal accelerate the next stage of its development at Proserpine as part of its prawn growth strategy.
Tassal, Australia's largest vertically integrated Salmon grower and Salmon and Seafood processor, is building on the success of its Salmon business by investing in assets and infrastructure to ramp-up its prawn production.
The $85 million expansion at Proserpine is targeted to deliver a potential 150ha of additional ponds by FY22, and the project has received 'Prescribed Project' status with the Queensland Government.
Veris provided town planning services to support the development application for the Stage 4 expansion at Proserpine.
Working closely with the client, Veris was able to advise on a number of complex planning considerations whilst ensuring Tassal could meet significant milestones and timelines attached to the approvals process and the delivery of their corporate strategy.
Our scope of services included:
-
Undertake detailed review of Local and State Government constraints and other matters of interest;
-
Coordinate and facilitate meetings with various Local and State Government departments;
-
Arrange and review various sub-consultant reports;
-
Preparation, lodgment and management of all necessary planning applications for the Stage 4 expansion; and
-
Obtain all necessary development permits to allow for the commencement of construction.
Disclaimer
Veris Limited published this content on 12 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2020 04:27:09 UTC