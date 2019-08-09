Verisec : Freja eID launches first step to next generation ID document

[Attachment]

The IT security company Verisec wants the new feature in Freja eID to simplify how individuals prove their identity to each other online and in physical contexts . 'Digital bearer of physical ID' is a development project that is carried out with the support from Vinnova. The new Freja eID feature is launched in a first stage in order to be able to hold user tests for further development.

Freja eID is a mobile e-ID in the form of an app which means that its users have a secure and digital ID document available in their phone. The idea of the new feature is to make everyone feel safer in meeting with other people and to facilitate how private individuals prove their identity to each other. This is done with an ID function that works just as well in the digital as the physical world. With the new feature, the user shares their ID photo, name and surname as well as their age by showing their phone screen or by letting someone scan the QR code in their device. The user can also prove his or her identity by sending a temporary link with their personal data to someone via the internet and the recipient does not need to be a Freja eID user.

When applying for Freja eID users get their personal data, ID-photo and ID-Document controlled by the Freja eID Security Centre, a lookup is also made against public registers to validate Identity and the validity of the ID document. This means that the personal data that Freja eID users share is verified information. So, you can feel confident that someone who proves their identity with Freja eID is the person he or she claims to be.

Johan Henrikson, CEO Verisec comments:

'We see that there is a need for a safe and easy way to confirm that the person you meet online really is who he or she claim to be. This ID control between private individuals allows people to, for example, rent, buy and sell things via the internet and to do online dating in a safe way. This is the first step in the project for which we received innovation support from Vinnova. The goal of the project is that Freja eID can be used in physical contexts that require identification or age control and where the system is integrated with the store or transport system. This moves the ID control from man to machine which in turn will contribute to increased protection against fraud and ID hijackings.'

For more information, please contact:

