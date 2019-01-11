Verisec : Nynäshamn municipality chooses Freja eID

[Attachment]

The IT security company Verisec, in collaboration with the integration partner Tieto, has signed an agreement with the municipality of Nynäshamn, which will thereby add the Freja eID as an identification method to the municipality's e-services for citizens and employees.

As more and more areas are being digitized, expectations on the municipalities also increase in terms of digital services and communication. In the digitization work that is currently underway to increase accessibility and efficiency in school, health and care and other municipal areas of responsibility, secured identities are a central part.

Freja eID is a mobile e-ID available in three trust levels. The higher level, Freja eID Plus, has been approved for the governmental quality mark Svensk e-legitimation by DIGG - the Swedish Agency for Digital Government. Freja eID is thus the only mobile e-ID that fulfils all requirements for both private use for citizens and for use as an e-service ID for public employees.

Johan Henrikson, CEO Verisec comments:

'When investments in digitization within the municipal operations increase, the activities' dependence on being able to assure the users' identity increases as well. More and more municipalities see the benefits of offering their users Freja eID+, that is state-reviewed and quality-marked. We see how more and more public services are making demands for the quality mark Svensk e-legitimation for access and with Freja eID the municipalities get a future-proof e-ID for both citizens and school students and service providers.'

