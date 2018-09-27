Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Q2 2018 DDOS TRENDS REPORT: 52 PERCENT OF ATTACKS EMPLOYED MULTIPLE ATTACK TYPES

09/27/2018 | 10:37pm CEST

Verisign just released its Q2 2018 DDoS Trends Report, which represents a unique view into the attack trends unfolding online, through observations and insights derived from distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack mitigations enacted on behalf of customers of Verisign DDoS Protection Services.

Verisign observed that 52 percent of DDoS attacks that were mitigated in Q2 2018 employed multiple attack types. There was a 35 percent increase in the number of attacks, with a 49 percent decrease in the average of attack peak sizes, when compared to Q1 2018; however, the average of attack peak sizes has increased by 111 percent, year over year.

The largest volumetric DDoS attack observed by Verisign in Q2 2018 was a User Datagram Protocol (UDP) fragment flood that peaked at approximately 42 Gigabits per second (Gbps) and 3.5 Million packets per second (Mpps), and lasted approximately three hours. The highest intensity DDoS attack observed by Verisign in Q2 2018 was a multi-vector attack that peaked at approximately 38 Gbps and 4.7 Mpps, and lasted for approximately two hours.

  • Fifty-six percent of DDoS attacks were UDP floods.
  • TCP-based attacks were the second most common attack vector, making up 26 percent of attack types in the quarter.

  • Fifty-two percent of DDoS attacks mitigated by Verisign in Q2 2018 employed multiple attack types.

  • The Financial Services industry, representing 43 percent of mitigation activity, was the most frequently targeted industry for Q2 2018. The IT Services/Cloud/SaaS industry experienced the second highest number of DDoS attacks, representing 37 percent of mitigation activity, followed by the Media and Entertainment industry, representing 20 percent of mitigation activity.

For more DDoS Trends in Q2 2018, download the full report, and be sure to check back in a few months when we release our Q3 2018 DDoS Trends Report.

Disclaimer

VeriSign Inc. published this content on 27 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2018 20:36:03 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 214 M
EBIT 2018 811 M
Net income 2018 526 M
Debt 2018 790 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 37,47
P/E ratio 2019 33,44
EV / Sales 2018 16,8x
EV / Sales 2019 15,9x
Capitalization 19 567 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 148 $
Spread / Average Target -7,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
D. James Bidzos Executive Chairman, President & CEO
Todd B. Strubbe Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
George E. Kilguss CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Burt Kaliski Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Roger H. Moore Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VERISIGN38.87%19 567
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-2.21%135 920
ACCENTURE12.99%116 484
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES61.71%114 997
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING27.67%65 130
VMWARE, INC.24.35%64 604
