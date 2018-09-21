Log in
VERISIGN (VRSN)

VERISIGN (VRSN)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 09/21 04:13:37 pm
160.435 USD   +0.15%
VERISIGN : Happy International Day of Peace!
PU
09/11VERISIGN : Top 10 Trending Keywords in .Com and .Net Registrations i..
PU
09/07VERISIGN : Happy National Beer Lover’s Day!
PU
VeriSign : Happy International Day of Peace!

09/21/2018 | 03:39pm CEST

Today is International Day of Peace. How are you celebrating?

At Verisign, we did a quick search on NameStudioTM, our easy-to-use, domain name suggestion tool to see what interesting .com and .net domain names were available to register today … and here are some of our favorites!

AVAILABLE .COM AND .NET DOMAIN NAMES*

.COM

realearthharmony.com
heartsanddoves.com
globalolivebranch.com
stepstounity.com
lovingheartsproject.com
culturesforpeace.com
worldtranquility.com
agrowingconnection.com
harmonicideas.com
onehearttogether.com

.NET

realearthharmony.net
heartsanddoves.net
globalolivebranch.net
stepstounity.net
lovingheartsproject.net
culturesforpeace.net
worldtranquility.net
agrowingconnection.net
harmonicideas.net
onehearttogether.net

What's yours?

Tell us what great .com and .net domain names you've found on NameStudio here.

And check back soon to see what day we're celebrating next. Better yet, subscribe to the Verisign blog to have the posts delivered directly to your inbox.

Happy International Day of Peace!

*Available as of September 21, 2018

The user is solely responsible for ensuring that the registration of any domain name listed herein or based on NameStudio domain search data does not violate any third-party trademarks or other intellectual property.

Disclaimer

VeriSign Inc. published this content on 21 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2018 13:38:03 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 214 M
EBIT 2018 810 M
Net income 2018 526 M
Debt 2018 810 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 37,43
P/E ratio 2019 33,54
EV / Sales 2018 16,8x
EV / Sales 2019 15,9x
Capitalization 19 531 M
Chart VERISIGN
Duration : Period :
VeriSign Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VERISIGN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 156 $
Spread / Average Target -2,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
D. James Bidzos Executive Chairman, President & CEO
Todd B. Strubbe Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
George E. Kilguss CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Burt Kaliski Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Roger H. Moore Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VERISIGN39.02%19 531
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-1.48%137 965
ACCENTURE13.74%117 367
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES53.78%110 827
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING25.41%65 222
VMWARE, INC.22.09%62 536
