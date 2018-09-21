VeriSign : Happy International Day of Peace!

Today is International Day of Peace. How are you celebrating?
At Verisign, we did a quick search on NameStudioTM, our easy-to-use, domain name suggestion tool to see what interesting .com and .net domain names were available to register today … and here are some of our favorites!
AVAILABLE .COM AND .NET DOMAIN NAMES*
|
.COM
|
realearthharmony.com
|
heartsanddoves.com
|
globalolivebranch.com
|
stepstounity.com
|
lovingheartsproject.com
|
culturesforpeace.com
|
worldtranquility.com
|
agrowingconnection.com
|
harmonicideas.com
|
onehearttogether.com
|
.NET
|
realearthharmony.net
|
heartsanddoves.net
|
globalolivebranch.net
|
stepstounity.net
|
lovingheartsproject.net
|
culturesforpeace.net
|
worldtranquility.net
|
agrowingconnection.net
|
harmonicideas.net
|
onehearttogether.net
What's yours?
Tell us what great .com and .net domain names you've found on NameStudio here.
And check back soon to see what day we're celebrating next. Better yet, subscribe to the Verisign blog to have the posts delivered directly to your inbox.
Happy International Day of Peace!
*Available as of September 21, 2018
The user is solely responsible for ensuring that the registration of any domain name listed herein or based on NameStudio domain search data does not violate any third-party trademarks or other intellectual property.
Disclaimer
VeriSign Inc. published this content on 21 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2018 13:38:03 UTC