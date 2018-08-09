Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  VeriSign    VRSN

VERISIGN (VRSN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/09 04:31:29 pm
153.11 USD   +0.62%
04:05pVERISIGN : Happy National Book Lovers Day!
PU
08/08VERISIGN : Happy International Cat Day!
PU
07/30VERISIGN : Launches קום., a new, generic top-level..
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

VeriSign : Happy National Book Lovers Day!

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/09/2018 | 04:05pm CEST

Today is National Book Lovers Day. How are you celebrating?

At Verisign, we did a quick search on NameStudioTM, our easy-to-use, domain name suggestion tool to see what interesting .com and .net domain names were available to register today … and here are some of our favorites!

AVAILABLE .COM AND .NET DOMAIN NAMES*

.COM

fascinatingreads.com
fictionornot.com
missprotagonist.com
myfavoritenovels.com
learningthroughreading.com
bookexchangeonline.com
nothingnonfiction.com
fictionalfavorites.com
booknerdnetwork.com
favefiction.com

.NET

fascinatingreads.net
fictionornot.net
missprotagonist.net
myfavoritenovels.net
learningthroughreading.net
bookexchangeonline.net
nothingnonfiction.net
fictionalfavorites.net
booknerdnetwork.net
favefiction.net

What's yours?

Tell us what great .com and .net domain names you've found on NameStudio here.

And check back soon to see what day we're celebrating next. Better yet, subscribe to the Verisign blog to have the posts delivered directly to your inbox.

Happy National Book Lovers Day!

*Available as of August 9, 2018

The user is solely responsible for ensuring that the registration of any domain name listed herein or based on NameStudio domain search data does not violate any third-party trademarks or other intellectual property.

Disclaimer

VeriSign Inc. published this content on 09 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2018 14:04:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VERISIGN
04:05pVERISIGN : Happy National Book Lovers Day!
PU
12:45pVERISIGN : VRSN) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.
AQ
08/08VERISIGN : Happy International Cat Day!
PU
08/08VERISIGN : Millennium Management LLC Has $7.13 Million Position in Verisign, Inc..
AQ
08/08VERISIGN : Hartford Investment Management Co. Lowers Holdings in Verisign, Inc. ..
AQ
08/02VERISIGN : Federal Contracts Awarded to Companies in District of Columbia (Aug. ..
AQ
08/02VERISIGN : MILITARY $31,623 Federal Contract Awarded to Software Information Res..
AQ
08/02VERISIGN : LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 10,094 Shares of Verisign, Inc.
AQ
08/01VERISIGN : Senate Commerce Subcommittee Issues Testimony From GoDaddy
AQ
07/31"THE INTERNET AND DIGITAL COMMUNICAT : Examining the Impact of Global Internet G..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/08Tracking William Von Mueffling's Cantillon Capital Management Portfolio - Q2 .. 
08/06BY THE NUMBERS : Quality Stocks With High Return On Investment 
07/27VeriSign, Inc. 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
07/26VeriSign (VRSN) Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
07/26VeriSign beats by $0.04, revenue in-line 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 214 M
EBIT 2018 810 M
Net income 2018 526 M
Debt 2018 810 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 35,55
P/E ratio 2019 31,37
EV / Sales 2018 16,0x
EV / Sales 2019 15,2x
Capitalization 18 568 M
Chart VERISIGN
Duration : Period :
VeriSign Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VERISIGN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 156 $
Spread / Average Target 2,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
D. James Bidzos Executive Chairman, President & CEO
Todd B. Strubbe Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
George E. Kilguss CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Burt Kaliski Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Roger H. Moore Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VERISIGN33.08%18 568
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-4.26%134 951
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES46.30%109 811
ACCENTURE5.26%108 652
VMWARE, INC.21.96%62 274
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING17.68%60 752
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.