VERISIGN (VRSN)

VERISIGN (VRSN)
My previous session
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/27 04:50:57 pm
157.54 USD   +0.94%
04:12pVERISIGN : Happy National Just Because Day!
PU
08/23VERISIGN : Happy National Ride the Wind Day
PU
08/21VERISIGN : Happy National Senior Citizens Day!
PU
VeriSign : Happy National Just Because Day!

0
08/27/2018 | 04:12pm CEST

Today is National Just Because Day. How are you celebrating?

At Verisign, we did a quick search on NameStudioTM, our easy-to-use, domain name suggestion tool to see what interesting .com and .net domain names were available to register today … and here are some of our favorites!

AVAILABLE .COM AND .NET DOMAIN NAMES*

.COM

becauseishould.com
skipandgo.com
freespiritday.com
fiveminutesnooze.com
coolpoolliving.com
extraroundofgolf.com
bigextraserving.com
sinceican.com
breakfastatdinner.com
swimlikedolphins.com

.NET

becauseishould.net
skipandgo.net
freespiritday.net
fiveminutesnooze.net
coolpoolliving.net
extraroundofgolf.net
bigextraserving.net
sinceican.net
breakfastatdinner.net
swimlikedolphins.net

What's yours?

Tell us what great .com and .net domain names you've found on NameStudio here.

And check back soon to see what day we're celebrating next. Better yet, subscribe to the Verisign blog to have the posts delivered directly to your inbox.

Happy National Just Because Day!

*Available as of August 27, 2018

The user is solely responsible for ensuring that the registration of any domain name listed herein or based on NameStudio domain search data does not violate any third-party trademarks or other intellectual property.

Disclaimer

VeriSign Inc. published this content on 27 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2018 14:11:01 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 214 M
EBIT 2018 810 M
Net income 2018 526 M
Debt 2018 810 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 36,47
P/E ratio 2019 32,18
EV / Sales 2018 16,2x
EV / Sales 2019 15,4x
Capitalization 18 818 M
Consensus
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 156 $
Spread / Average Target -0,26%
Managers
NameTitle
D. James Bidzos Executive Chairman, President & CEO
Todd B. Strubbe Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
George E. Kilguss CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Burt Kaliski Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Roger H. Moore Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VERISIGN34.87%18 818
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-5.25%132 689
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES51.23%111 755
ACCENTURE8.35%111 348
VMWARE, INC.20.79%62 970
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING22.32%62 799
