VeriSign : Internet Grows to 362.3 Million Domain Name Registrations at the End of the Fourth Quarter of 2019

03/10/2020 | 04:48pm EDT

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRSN), a global provider of domain name registry services and internet infrastructure, today announced that the fourth quarter of 2019 closed with 362.3 million domain name registrations across all top-level domains (TLDs), an increase of 2.4 million domain name registrations, or 0.7 percent, compared to the third quarter of 2019.1,2 Domain name registrations have grown by 13.5 million, or 3.9 percent, year over year.1,2

The .com and .net TLDs had a combined total of 158.8 million domain name registrations in the domain name base3 at the end of the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of 1.5 million domain name registrations, or 0.9 percent, compared to the third quarter of 2019. The .com and .net TLDs had a combined increase of 5.9 million domain name registrations, or 3.9 percent, year over year. As of Dec. 31, 2019, the .com domain name base totaled 145.4 million domain name registrations, and the .net domain name base totaled 13.4 million domain name registrations.

New .com and .net domain name registrations totaled 10.3 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to 9.5 million domain name registrations at the end of the fourth quarter of 2018.

Verisign publishes the Domain Name Industry Brief to provide internet users throughout the world with statistical and analytical research and data on the domain name industry. The fourth quarter 2019 Domain Name Industry Brief, as well as previous reports, can be obtained at Verisign.com/DNIB.

About Verisign

Verisign, a global provider of domain name registry services and internet infrastructure, enables internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. Verisign enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 global internet root servers, and providing registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net top-level domains, which support the majority of global e-commerce. To learn more about what it means to be Powered by Verisign, please visit Verisign.com.

VRSNF

© 2020 VeriSign, Inc. All rights reserved. VERISIGN, the VERISIGN logo, and other trademarks, service marks, and designs are registered or unregistered trademarks of VeriSign, Inc. and its subsidiaries in the United States and in foreign countries. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

1 The figure(s) includes domain names in the .tk ccTLD. .tk is a free ccTLD that provides free domain names to individuals and businesses. Revenue is generated by monetizing expired domain names. Domain names no longer in use by the registrant or expired are taken back by the registry and the residual traffic is sold to advertising networks. As such, there are no deleted .tk domain names. https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20131216006048/en/Freenom-Closes-3M-Series-Funding#.UxeUGNJDv9s.
2The generic top-level domain and ccTLD data cited in the brief: (i) includes ccTLD Internationalized Domain Names (IDNs), (ii) is an estimate as of the time the brief was developed and (iii) is subject to change as more complete data is received. Some numbers in the brief may reflect standard rounding.
3 The domain name base is the active zone plus the number of domain names that are registered but not configured for use in the respective TLD zone file plus the number of domain names that are in a client or server hold status. The .com and .net domain name registration figures are as reported in Verisign’s most recent SEC filings.


