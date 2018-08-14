VeriSign : Top 10 Trending Keywords in .Com and .Net Registrations in July

With more than 300 million domain names registered globally, there are numerous examples of trending keywords reflected by domain name registrations. We have shown in the past that there is a correlation between domain name registrations and newsworthy and popular events, as well as anticipated trends.

Keeping in the spirit of the zeitgeist that .com and .net domain name registration trends can represent, Verisign publishes this monthly blog post series identifying the top 10 trending .com and .net keywords registered in English during the preceding month.

July 2018 TRENDING KEYWORDS

Here are the top 10 trending keywords registered in July 2018. Any surprises?

.COM .NET vein ton globe fashion years film custody company litigation over cozy mortgage tesla genesis wicked head claims source fitter ward

Click here to see other domain trends blog posts, and make sure you check back the second Tuesday of each month for the latest keyword registration trends in .com and .net. Better yet, subscribe to the Verisign blog to have the posts delivered directly to your inbox.

Note: Each list was developed by examining keyword registration growth relative to the preceding month, such that those keywords with the highest percentage of registration growth are being reported on. This method is used to eliminate commonly registered keywords, such as 'online' and 'shop,' to provide a true look at monthly trends. In order to be included, a keyword must experience a minimum threshold in registration growth month over month. Qualifying keywords with the highest volume of registrations are then ranked and included in the list.