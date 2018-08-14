Log in
VeriSign    VRSN

VERISIGN (VRSN)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/14 05:41:58 pm
153.705 USD   +0.76%
VeriSign : Top 10 Trending Keywords in .Com and .Net Registrations in July

08/14/2018 | 04:26pm CEST

With more than 300 million domain names registered globally, there are numerous examples of trending keywords reflected by domain name registrations. We have shown in the past that there is a correlation between domain name registrations and newsworthy and popular events, as well as anticipated trends.

Keeping in the spirit of the zeitgeist that .com and .net domain name registration trends can represent, Verisign publishes this monthly blog post series identifying the top 10 trending .com and .net keywords registered in English during the preceding month.

July 2018 TRENDING KEYWORDS

Here are the top 10 trending keywords registered in July 2018. Any surprises?

.COM

.NET

vein ton
globe fashion
years film
custody company
litigation over
cozy mortgage
tesla genesis
wicked head
claims source
fitter ward

Click here to see other domain trends blog posts, and make sure you check back the second Tuesday of each month for the latest keyword registration trends in .com and .net. Better yet, subscribe to the Verisign blog to have the posts delivered directly to your inbox.

Note: Each list was developed by examining keyword registration growth relative to the preceding month, such that those keywords with the highest percentage of registration growth are being reported on. This method is used to eliminate commonly registered keywords, such as 'online' and 'shop,' to provide a true look at monthly trends. In order to be included, a keyword must experience a minimum threshold in registration growth month over month. Qualifying keywords with the highest volume of registrations are then ranked and included in the list.

Disclaimer

VeriSign Inc. published this content on 14 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2018 14:25:43 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 214 M
EBIT 2018 810 M
Net income 2018 526 M
Debt 2018 810 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 35,64
P/E ratio 2019 31,45
EV / Sales 2018 16,0x
EV / Sales 2019 15,2x
Capitalization 18 644 M
Technical analysis trends VERISIGN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 156 $
Spread / Average Target 2,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
D. James Bidzos Executive Chairman, President & CEO
Todd B. Strubbe Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
George E. Kilguss CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Burt Kaliski Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Roger H. Moore Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VERISIGN33.62%18 644
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-5.83%131 877
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES48.11%109 058
ACCENTURE4.96%108 302
VMWARE, INC.22.26%62 335
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING19.18%61 021
