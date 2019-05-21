Log in
VERISIGN

(VRSN)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 05/21 11:10:07 am
196.32 USD   +1.11%
VERISIGN : Top 10 Trending Keywords in .com and .net Registrations in April 2019
PU
04/25VERISIGN : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/25VERISIGN : Reports First Quarter 2019 Results
BU
VeriSign : Top 10 Trending Keywords in .com and .net Registrations in April 2019

05/21/2019 | 10:43am EDT

With more than 300 million domain names registered globally, there are numerous examples of trending keywords reflected by domain name registrations. We have shown in the past that there is a correlation between domain name registrations and newsworthy and popular events, as well as anticipated trends.

Keeping in the spirit of the zeitgeist that .com and .net domain name registration trends can represent, Verisign publishes this monthly blog post series identifying the top 10 trending .com and .net keywords registered in English during the preceding month.

Here are the top 10 trending keywords registered in April 2019. Any surprises?

.COM

.NET

rehab freedom
drug repro
centers earth
alcohol tell
treatment names
addiction buyer
rated duct
materials mega
blues seller
when goods

Click here to see other domain trends blog posts, and make sure you check back each month for the latest keyword registration trends in .com and .net. Better yet, subscribe to the Verisign blog to have the posts delivered directly to your inbox.

Note: Any reference in the top 10 trending keyword list to any person, organization, activity, product or service is for informational purposes only, and does not constitute or imply approval, endorsement, recommendation or support by Verisign.

The methodology for developing each trending keyword list is to examine keyword registration growth relative to the preceding month and to include keywords with the highest percentage of registration growth month over month. Certain keywords, such as commonly registered keywords like 'online' and 'shop' are eliminated to provide a true look at monthly trends. Qualifying keywords with the highest volume of registrations are then ranked and included in the trending keywords list.

Disclaimer

VeriSign Inc. published this content on 21 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
