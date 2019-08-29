Verisign Q2 2019 Domain Name Industry Brief: Internet Grows to 354.7 Million Domain Name Registrations in the Second Quarter of 2019

Today, we released the latest issue of the Domain Name Industry Brief, which shows that the second quarter of 2019 closed with 354.7 million domain name registrations across all top-level domains (TLDs), an increase of 2.9 million domain name registrations, or 0.8 percent, compared to the first quarter of 2019.1,2 Domain name registrations have grown by 14.9 million, or 4.4 percent, year over year.1,2

.COM AND .NET DETAIL

The .com and .net TLDs had a combined total of 156.1 million domain name registrations in the domain name base3 at the end of the second quarter of 2019, an increase of 1.3 million domain name registrations, or 0.9 percent, compared to the first quarter of 2019. The .com and .net TLDs had a combined increase of 6.4 million domain name registrations, or 4.3 percent, year over year. As of June 30, 2019, the .com domain name base totaled 142.5 million domain name registrations, while the .net domain name base totaled 13.6 million domain name registrations.

New .com and .net domain name registrations totaled 10.3 million at the end of the second quarter of 2019, compared to 9.6 million domain name registrations at the end of the second quarter of 2018.

TLD DETAIL

As of June 30, 2019, the largest TLDs were:

CCTLD DETAIL

Total country-code TLD (ccTLD) domain name registrations were 158.7 million at the end of the second quarter of 2019, an increase of 1.9 million domain name registrations, or 1.2 percent, compared to the first quarter of 2019.1,2 ccTLDs increased by 8.9 million domain name registrations, or 6.0 percent, year over year.1,2 The top 10 ccTLDs, as of June 30, 2019, were:

NEW GTLD DETAIL

Total new gTLDs (ngTLDs) domain name registrations were 23.0 million at the end of the second quarter of 2019, an increase of 0.1 million domain name registrations, or 0.4 percent, compared to the first quarter of 2019. ngTLDs increased by 1.3 million domain name registrations, or 5.9 percent, year over year. The top 10 ngTLDs represented 53.8 percent of all ngTLD domain name registrations. The following chart shows ngTLD domain name registrations as a percentage of overall TLD domain name registrations, of which they represent 6.5 percent, as well as the top 10 ngTLDs as a percentage of all ngTLD domain name registrations for the second quarter of 2019.

For more domain stats from the second quarter of 2019, check out the latest issue of the Domain Name Industry Brief.

The figure(s) includes domain names in the .tk ccTLD. .tk is a free ccTLD that provides free domain names to individuals and businesses. Revenue is generated by monetizing expired domain names. Domain names no longer in use by the registrant or expired are taken back by the registry and the residual traffic is sold to advertising networks. As such, there are no deleted .tk domain names. https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20131216006048/en/Freenom-Closes-3M-Series-Funding#.UxeUGNJDv9s. The generic top-level domain (gTLD) and ccTLD data cited in this brief: (i) includes ccTLD Internationalized Domain Names, (ii) is an estimate as of the time this brief was developed and (iii) is subject to change as more complete data is received. The domain name base is the active zone plus the number of domain names that are registered but not configured for use in the respective Top-Level Domain zone file plus the number of domain names that are in a client or server hold status. The .com and .net domain name registration figures are as reported in Verisign's most recent SEC filings.

