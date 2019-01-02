Log in
VERISIGN (VRSN)
01/02 10:00:00 pm
147.82 USD   -0.32%
Verisign : to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results

01/02/2019 | 11:05pm CET

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRSN), a global leader in domain names and internet security, announced that its earnings call for the fourth quarter and full year 2018 will take place on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, at 4:30 p.m. (EST). The earnings news release will be distributed to the wire services at approximately 4:05 p.m. (EST) that day and will also be available directly from the company’s website at https://investor.verisign.com.

Verisign will host a live teleconference call on Feb. 7, 2019, at 4:30 p.m. (EST), which will be accessible by direct dial at (888) 676-VRSN (U.S.) or (786) 789-4776 (international), conference ID: Verisign. A listen-only live webcast of the earnings conference call will also be available at https://investor.verisign.com. An audio archive of the call will be available at https://investor.verisign.com/events.cfm.

About Verisign

Verisign, a global leader in domain names and internet security, enables internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names and provides protection for websites and enterprises around the world. Verisign ensures the security, stability and resiliency of key internet infrastructure and services, including the .com and .net domains and two of the internet’s root servers, as well as performs the root zone maintainer function for the core of the internet’s Domain Name System. To learn more about what it means to be Powered by Verisign, please visit Verisign.com.

VRSNF

©2019 VeriSign, Inc. All rights reserved. VERISIGN, the VERISIGN logo, and other trademarks, service marks, and designs are registered or unregistered trademarks of VeriSign, Inc. and its subsidiaries in the United States and in foreign countries. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2019
