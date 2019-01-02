Verisign : to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRSN), a global leader in domain names and
internet security, announced that its earnings call for the fourth
quarter and full year 2018 will take place on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, at
4:30 p.m. (EST). The earnings news release will be distributed to the
wire services at approximately 4:05 p.m. (EST) that day and will also be
available directly from the company’s website at https://investor.verisign.com.
Verisign will host a live teleconference call on Feb. 7, 2019, at 4:30
p.m. (EST), which will be accessible by direct dial at (888) 676-VRSN
(U.S.) or (786) 789-4776 (international), conference ID: Verisign. A
listen-only live webcast of the earnings conference call will also be
available at https://investor.verisign.com.
An audio archive of the call will be available at https://investor.verisign.com/events.cfm.
About Verisign
Verisign, a global leader in domain names and internet security, enables
internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names
and provides protection for websites and enterprises around the world.
Verisign ensures the security, stability and resiliency of key internet
infrastructure and services, including the .com and .net domains and two
of the internet’s root servers, as well as performs the root zone
maintainer function for the core of the internet’s Domain Name System.
To learn more about what it means to be Powered by Verisign, please
visit Verisign.com.
